Sonible unveils powerful new limiter, pure:limit

By Chris Vuoncino 123

The excellent team at Sonible has returned with their latest plug-in and tool for producers everywhere, the compact yet powerful pure:limit limiter. Utilizing the precision and power of AI, this new plug-in is able to control dynamics and volume inconsistencies with the touch of a single button.

As any producer will tell you, it takes time to shape a sound; from applying a variety of plug-ins, to adjusting parameters, and assessing the result against the rest of the track and the dynamics within. Producing is an art, a science, and most of all, a time-consuming venture. Sonible is aware of all these realities and is taking time to craft plug-ins that are both powerful, as well as time-saving in the studio. With the release of this new single-knob limiter, they have created a truly powerful tool that will help producers and podcasters save time by achieving clean tones and dynamics with little work. Ralf Baumgartner, CEO and co-founder of Sonible discusses the pure:limit here:

Here at sonible we’re audio nerds. We love spending hours geeking out over the tiniest

parametric variables and the complex impacts they can have. But we understand that

sometimes creativity just needs to flow and talent wants to create. True to our mission of “enabling sonic visions”, we have created pure:limit – a tool that allows users access to high-

quality limiting results without the distraction of getting lost in details.

With just two parameters to control, the “style selector” for determining how the limiter hits the signal, and the “inflate parameter,” which allows for a more vibrant sound, users will get strong results with minimal effort. Right now, the pure:limit is available for 30% off and selling for just €35 but don’t wait- this deal ends on January 16, 2023! Check out the demo video below and grab the pure:limit for your studio collection today over at Sonible.

Image Credit: Sonible