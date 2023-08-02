Soundtoys donating 100% of sales to support Vermont Flood Relief

Burlington, VT-based audio effects company Soundtoys has announced a two-day donation drive to aid victims of the recent devastating floods in Vermont. On August 2nd and 3rd, Soundtoys will donate 100% of all sales revenue to nonprofit organizations providing emergency relief and assistance.

Extreme rainfall and flooding in late July impacted communities across Vermont, forcing evacuations, destroying infrastructure, and causing widespread damage. In response, Soundtoys is mobilizing its customers and community to contribute to flood recovery efforts. Sales proceeds from August 2nd will go to the Vermont Community Foundation’s Flood Response & Recovery Fund, which is providing immediate aid and long-term rebuilding support to flooded towns and cities.

On August 3rd, donations will support the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont’s (NOFA-VT) Farmer Emergency Fund, helping farmers repair damage and recover losses not covered by insurance. “We’re a small company with a passionate team and equally passionate customers, and we support causes that we believe in,” said Soundtoys CEO Ken Bogdanowicz. “The devastation caused by the floods is widespread and severe, which is why we chose to support organizations able to provide rapid response and relief to those who need it most.”

Customers can participate by purchasing any Soundtoys product or upgrade on August 2nd and 3rd through the company’s website. For those who want to contribute but don’t need to buy, Soundtoys suggests purchasing a gift card or exploring other ways to donate. Over the years, Soundtoys has raised more than $720,000 for humanitarian and civil rights causes. The company says its close-knit team is committed to philanthropy and activism, especially when disaster strikes close to home. With Vermont in dire need, Soundtoys is rallying its community to lend a hand.

Image credits: Soundtoys