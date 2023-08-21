Supreme & Technics’ Limited Edition Turntable Drops

By Ricky Iuliucci

Supreme collaborated with Technics on a limited edition SL-1200MK7 turntable. On August 17, 2022, the respected consumer audio company and the streetwear juggernaut offered their joint project for purchase. The SL-1200 series from Technics has long been a symbol of audiophile excellence, and this new release took it to an entirely new level. Boasting a slew of cutting-edge features, the Supreme x Technics SL-1200MK7 turntable was a fusion of technological innovation and aesthetics.

One of the most impressive features of this turntable was the core-less direct drive motor. This motor eliminated cogging, improving accuracy and stability in the turntable’s rotation. As a result, the sound reproduction provided unparalleled clarity. The SL-1200MK7 featured a 78RPM speed option, complementing broad pitch adjustment capabilities. This design catered to traditionalists who enjoyed the slower 78RPM records and offered the flexibility to fine-tune the pitch for a seamless mixing experience. Vibration damping was a staple in all Technics turntables, as they were designed to reduce the impact of external vibrations on the turntable’s performance. This in turn helped preserve the record’s audio quality.

The Supreme x Technics SL-1200MK7 included a reverse play button. This meant you could enjoy the classic ‘backspin’ effect that DJs had long favored, adding a touch of creativity to your vinyl-spinning experience. The Supreme x Technics SL-1200MK7 turntable promised to be an instant collector’s item, blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary cool. With the appeal of Supreme’s iconic branding and Technics’ audio expertise, this limited edition turntable made waves in both the music and fashion worlds. Whether you were a vinyl connoisseur, a dedicated DJ, or simply someone who appreciated cultural collectors’ items, this collaboration resonated. The Supreme x Technics SL-1200MK7 turntable released on August 17, 2022.

For more information on the Supreme x Technics SL-1200MK7 release, visit Supreme’s website here.

Image Credits: Supreme

Information in researching this article was sourced via Supreme and Technics website.