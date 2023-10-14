The Akai Pro APC64 Is Soon To Launch

By Ricky Iuliucci 124

The Akai Pro APC64, an upgraded version of the company’s renowned Ableton Live controller, is soon to be released.This next-gen MIDI controller boasts an array of features designed to enhance the music creation experience. Akai has built a strong reputation in the music production community thanks to their 77 years of experience crafting high quality and innovative consumer electronics, and this latest offering is a testament to their capabilities.

The APC64 has 64 RGB pads arranged in an 8×8 format. These pads have polyphonic aftertouch capability, adding a new dimension to expressiveness in performance. One of the standout features of the APC64 is the inclusion of 8 touch strip faders. Departing from traditional knobs and physical faders, these touch strips offer a versatile and customizable way to control parameters. Assign them to your preferred functions, unlocking a new level of flexibility in your music production workflow.

The APC64 doesn’t just cater to Ableton Live users; the device can be used as a full-scale MIDI controller, interfacing with both analog and modern modular racks. When in mix mode, the APC64 can function as a mixer, allowing you to fine-tune and sculpt your sound with utmost precision. The LED color screen located at the bottom of the device provides a clear and intuitive display of essential track information, which can greatly enhance your overall control and awareness during performances. In addition, the APC64 features an 8-track, 32-step sequencer. This opens up possibilities for intricate and evolving compositions.

Priced at $399, the APC64 will soon offer an enticing package for both beginners and seasoned producers alike. As a bonus, each unit comes with a copy of Ableton Live Lite, providing a powerful software foundation to kickstart your productions.

For more information on the release of the Akai Pro APC64, click here.

Image Credits: Akai Professional

Video Credits: LoopopYoutube Channel