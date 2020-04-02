Nicky Romero – Redefine EP

By Pol Torà 2

Dutch iconic electronic dance music artist Nicky Romero has just presented his Redefine EP as his newest project with 3 club tracks that are ready to level up your quarantine playlists. The EP is out now worldwide via Protocol Recordings.

The progressive house maestro is wasting no time during the coronavirus quarantine that has massively delayed and endangered this years’ festival season. However, Nicky’s not the kind of guy who would step away in these moments and actually, he’s striving and making that extra effort to give fans the music they’ve asking for so they can enjoy it during these tough times. After presenting the first track of the Redefine EP ‘I See‘ at the beginning of the year, he went on to release ‘Stay‘ (including an outstanding festival mix version) and ‘Falling‘ with the Australian Timmy Trumpet. Now, he has focused back on the Redefine project delivering his two remaining tracks ‘Time’ and ‘Replica’ that complete this fantastic EP.

The three tracks have their differences but also have that energetic vibe in common, which is amazing from a ‘festival’ perspective. Also, it has a very similar sound and structure among the tracks that give you the sensation that you’ve embarked into a musical chapter. Adopting an electro house pose on the EP, he still looks for that catchy melody. ‘I See’ and ‘Time’ have a common structure with powerful bass, leads and vocals dancing into the classic and solid drum chain from Nicky. On the other hand, ‘Replica’ is like the clash of the EP, after warming up with the first two tunes. It distances a bit on the structure, avoiding vocals and adding more effects, to deliver impressive crazy levels of energy all along the track. We really can’t wait to listen to all of them once Nicky is back on stage.

Listen to Nicky Romero – Redefine EP below: