Search

 

 

TikTok licensing
Industry, News

TikTok secures short-term licensing agreements with the major labels

By
2

TikTok has just made sure it continues with its great success during these uncertain times by locking down short-term licensing deals with the three main major labels in the music scene: Universal Music, Sony Music and Warner Music.

The Bytedance owned app was created back in 2016 in China under the name of Douyin. It was first launched in 2017 outside China and 2018 was the year when it took a big step forward by entering the US market after merging with Musical.ly. The application presents a way to create your own lip-syncing 15-second clip videos with the freshest music out there, with the mission of inspiring creativity and bringing joy to its users. With over 1 billion users already, this success has come at a high price, being involved in many copyright infringement lawsuits.

However, after taking on some disputes, the app adopted a new strategy securing short-term licensing deals that will change the game. With these Tiktok licensing deals, the app expands its music library and now they are able to use any song signed under the three major labels by paying out royalties to the artists and publishers whose tracks have been used. Nonetheless, these agreements also represent a big threat for the main streaming platforms; not just for these deals but for their future plans around streaming.

Bytedance presented Resso, a music streaming service that is currently only available in India. Their initial plan is to focus all its efforts on conquering the emerging markets, so they will be rapidly entering the markets in Brazil and countries like Indonesia before chasing bigger goals like entering the US. But all in all, this is something that Spotify or Apple Music will not be too happy about and will not lose sight of as it progresses.

Photo credit: Getty Images



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
0

Born and raised in Barcelona, Pol has always been an Electronic Dance Music fan. During his teen years, he followed several music genres being especially attracted by the melodic Progressive House. While in a trip to Ibiza, Pol was captivated by an Armin van Buuren set during his "A State of Trance" residency. At that moment he was determined to join the electronic music industry. With a background in Business, Pol worked for over a year in the consumer goods industry before pursuing his dream. Once taken the decision, he went on to work in various roles for festivals in Spain, Slovenia and Croatia such as Primavera Sound, Sonar, Ultra Europe, Hideout, Sonus and Labyrinth Open. Having acquired an MA in Music Business Management at the University of Westminster in London, Pol has worked in PR and Communications for artists like Netsky and Annie Mac. Currently, he combines his role at WRY with the one he develops at the music festival booking platform, Festicket as Account Manager. His favourite artists are Armin van Buuren, Avicii, Dubvision, Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, Matisse and Sadko, Nicky Romero and Steve Angello.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

News, Tech

The team at 1001Tracklists have never been short of creative ideas. Their site is the home of electronic music tracklists from almost every set you could imagine, providing the world's leading database for DJ set lists. For years, 1001 has been well ahead with their innovative site so it should come as no surprise that they have once again stepped

Available Now, Releases, Uncategorized

Deadmau5 and Steve Duda (BSOD) just released their EP called 'No Way, Get Real'. After a 14 year hiatus, the collaborative group BSOD (either standing for 'best sounding on drugs' or 'blue screen of death') revives itself.  The group consists of techno legend Deadmau5 (real name Joel Zimmerman) and Steve Duda, who is attributed to creating the famous VST plug-in 'Xfer

News

Diplo (real name Wesley Pentz) recently sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe via FaceTime to discuss all the happenings in the world and music during an odd time, especially for performers. After dozens of the world's biggest festivals, famous nightclubs, and events across the globe have been canceled due to travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings due to the