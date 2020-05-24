Kygo & Valerie Broussard – The Truth

By Alshaan Kassam 2

After recently teasing his highly-anticipated album Golden Hour, the tropical house connoisseur Kygo continues to share his signature uplifting sound while simutaneously exploring new elements. From releasing an epic collaboration with OneRepublic on “Lose Somebody” to provding us “Freedom” with Zack Abel, Kygo has consistently been brightening up our quarantine days as he shares a taste of his upcoming album. “The Truth” is Kygo never fails dissapoint us and he has unveiled the sixth single off the upcoming album on May 29. For all those looking for the potion to heal even the toughest losses, Kygo and vocal powerhouse Valerie Broussard have just provided the remedy.

After collaborating last year on their single “Thinking About You,” it was truly meant to be for a new collaboration this year. As wistful melodies and a soulful vocal performance become apparent, Kygo uses soft percussions aligned with Broussard’s vocals to echo out the “truth.” Guaranteed to get you feeling some type of way, high pitched vocals and vibrant synths bring out Kygo’s classic heart-warming sound. Broussard’s vocals only continue to get more powerful, as Kygo concludes the single with those tropical house vibes we all need in our lives. The truth is Kygo and Broussard have delivered a breathaking single to keep us alive until Kygo’s album release.

Listen to the track from Kygo and Valerie Broussard and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Johannes Lovund