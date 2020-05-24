Search

 

 

Kygo Valerie
Available Now, Genres, Releases, Tropical House

Kygo & Valerie Broussard – The Truth

By
2

After recently teasing his highly-anticipated album Golden Hour, the tropical house connoisseur Kygo continues to share his signature uplifting sound while simutaneously exploring new elements. From releasing an epic collaboration with OneRepublic on “Lose Somebody” to provding us “Freedom” with Zack Abel, Kygo has consistently been brightening up our quarantine days as he shares a taste of his upcoming album. “The Truth” is Kygo never fails dissapoint us and he has unveiled the sixth single off the upcoming album on May 29. For all those looking for the potion to heal even the toughest losses, Kygo and vocal powerhouse Valerie Broussard have just provided the remedy.

After collaborating last year on their single “Thinking About You,” it was truly meant to be for a new collaboration this year. As wistful melodies and a soulful vocal performance become apparent, Kygo uses soft percussions aligned with Broussard’s vocals to echo out the “truth.” Guaranteed to get you feeling some type of way, high pitched vocals and vibrant synths bring out Kygo’s classic heart-warming sound. Broussard’s vocals only continue to get more powerful, as Kygo concludes the single with those tropical house vibes we all need in our lives. The truth is Kygo and Broussard have delivered a breathaking single to keep us alive until Kygo’s album release.

Listen to the track from Kygo and Valerie Broussard and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Johannes Lovund





Tags: , , , ,
0

23 | Born and raised in Vancouver, Canada | An Online Media Coordinator in Tokyo during the day and Trap and Bass enthusiast at night |

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Featured, Tropical House

Norwegian music sensation Kygo has revealed the collaborators on his forthcoming album 'Golden Hour' via an Instagram post, teasing us with snippets of each track in the process. The album is set to be released on the 29th of May and features 18 tracks, 14 of which are currently unreleased. Only four days after revealing the tracklist of the album, Kygo has

Available Now, Commercial, Genres, Releases

After teasing his global fan base with a massive tracklist for his upcoming release of Golden Hour, Kygo really is building the anticipation for all of us. Consistently providing us something to look forward to during quarantine, this multi-talented artist has released uplifing collaborations such as 'Freedom' to brighten up the room through his tropical house signature featuring soothing vocals from Zak Abel.

News, Uncategorized

Arguably one of the most anticipated albums within the electronic scene currently, Kygo is set to release his brand-new album 'Golden Hour' soon. Even releasing a 'Golden Hour' merchandise line to tease the album further, he has been stirring up some buzz around it for quite some time without news of a tracklist or anything, but that's all changed now thanks to his latest