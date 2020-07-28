Alan Walker drops spectacular set at Tomorrowland Around The World

By Pol Torà 1

English-Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker dropped a massive set this past Saturday at the main stage of Tomorrowland Around The World. Following up previous amazing sets including the opening from Oliver Heldens or Lost Frequencies, he made sure people at home kept the energy up with this amazing performance.

The 22-year-old artist presented a set with a lot of personality basing it especially in own tracks including orginals, mashups, remixes and remakes. However, we also had the chance to hear some great songs from other producer such as Afrojack‘s ‘It Goes Like‘ or the Maurice West remix of ‘ResuRection’ by Planet Perfecto Knights. Beyond these couple of songs, everything involved pretty much only Alan Walker material.

He played a lot of remixes like the one he did for SIA‘s ‘Move Your Body’ or he’s newest remix for the living legend Hans Zimmer ‘Time‘. But that was not it, he also showcased some remixes over his own tracks, which allowed us to hear a great variety of styles ranging from the big room house of NIVIRO with his remix of Alan’s ‘Different World’ to the bouncy future bass from Mark Villa on ‘All Falls Down’. To surprise his fanbase, Alan Walker premiered new music for his special Tomorrowland set, with a brand new ID when he were hitting 10 minutes into his performance.

Naturally, Alan Walker also played his own original songs including some of his best and most successful tracks like ‘Alone’, which was the opening track in form of a mashup with Alex Skindro‘s ‘Sky’ , ‘Sing Me To Sleep’, ‘Darkside’, ‘Spectre’ and ‘Ignite’. He closed things off with his most popular track ‘Faded’ and the energetic remake by Ranji.

Overall, a very complete and solid performance by the Northampton-born producer that managed his time perfectly, dropping bomb after bomb during his 35-minute long set. We hope A

Image Credit: Stian Andersen