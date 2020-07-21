“I’ve heard this one before!”: Top 10 surprising dance music samples

By Jake Gable 13

Ever had that feeling a new track feels eerily familiar? You end up racking your brain for hours attempting to locate the melody, or (unsuccessfully) hold the spinning wheel of ‘Shazam’ up to your speaker. The truth is, if you believe you’ve ‘heard this one before’… You probably have. And with sampling proving more common in the industry as we head into the future, we take a look at 10 dance classics which you’ll be shocked to learn, were not the stunningly unique productions we were once first led to believe. These are the top 10 surprising dance music samples:



Daft Punk – One More Time

Sample of: More Spell On You – Eddie Johns – ‘More Spell On You’

The instantly iconic melody is sure to spice up any party in the world, but long before the French duo managed to lay their robotic mitts on the track which later become ‘One More Time’, Eddie Johns was crooning his way through the 70s with ‘More Spell On You’, have a listen and you’ll instantly recognise the moment these samples were nabbed!



Stardust – Music Sounds Better With You

Sample of: Chaka Khan – ‘Fate’

A true legend of the disco scene, Chaka Khan is the songstress best known for her groove-packed rhythmic floorfillers such as ‘Ain’t Nobody’ and ‘I’m Every Woman’. Pop her soulful hit ‘Fate’ on and you’ll hear a familiar line which was then chopped up into a looped melody and used as the beating heart of Stardust’s legendary banger.



Fatboy Slim – Right Here Right Now

Sample of: James Gang – ‘Ashes The Rain And I’

The first of two entries on this list from UK legend Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim), ‘Right Here Right Now’ was undoubtedly one of the biggest hits to catapult the Brighton-based DJ into the limelight. But a full three decades earlier, James Gang’s ‘Ashes The Rain And I’ gave us the moody and atmospheric loop which became the foundation for Fatboy’s whopper.