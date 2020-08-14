Above & Beyond – Falling (featuring Zoë Johnston)

By Pol Torà 9

Legendary trio Above & Beyond have presented yet another amazing track titled ‘Falling‘, which features vocals from the Grammy-nominated singer Zoë Johnston. This fantastic tune is available and out now via the group’s reputed imprint Anjunabeats.

Even with a global pandemic going on, Above & Beyond found the way to still deliver a huge amount of tracks this year with their unique style and seal of quality. In fact, ‘Falling‘ is the 8th project the trio has released in 2020 and that is not an easy thing to do, even more when one member of the famous group, Paavo Siljamäki suffered from COVID-19 back in March. Luckily, the British-Finnish musician was able to overcome the virus and he is now perfectly recovered. After such a difficult experience for Paavo and Above & Beyond, their release schedule hasn’t been affected at all, once more providing fans with amazing great quality material. They certainly are named legends for a reason.

After dropping ‘Anjunabeats Vol. 15‘ roughly 2 weeks ago to celebrate the label’s 20th year anniversary, the trance icons are back with this new song ‘Falling‘. This is the second collaboration with the British singer song-writer Zoë this year, after their highly-anticipated emotive song ‘Reverie‘. But ‘Falling‘ is a whole new story. Do not expect a powerful progressive trance drop or anything related to it. ‘Falling‘ is a beautiful acoustic masterpiece that in combination with the deep emotive vocals from the talented singer, Above & Beyond deliver an astonishing result filled with crazy amounts of emotions.

It is a track that you could listen at any reputed auditorium or hall and for sure, we will listen to it in their next acoustic concert. Once more, the legendary trio have proved that they are not just an electronic music group but a band of true musicians that create beautiful music across many genres.

Listen to Above & Beyond’s brand new track ‘Falling’ below:

Image Credit: Amelia Toubridge