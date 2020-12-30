New Year’s Eve livestream guide with Tomorrowland, Defected Records, AMF, Beatport and many more

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 17

Although we can't get together to celebrate New Year's Eve, it is safe to say that there are plenty of live stream options to choose from if you don't want to sit around and wait for the countdown in your pj's to say goodbye to 2020. The following non-exhaustive menu most likely fulfills everyone's needs with massive lineups and unique, must-see performances from your favourite artists, labels and brands to have a night for the history books. Vivie-Ann Bakos better known as BLOND:ISH and Liana Hillison, ABRACADABRA is going to deliver a 3-day long New Year's Eve party to serve as an appetizer starting on December 30 until January 1on AbracadabraTV via Twitch. Enjoy 50+hours of non-stop music from John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Aloe Blacc, elrow ft. Claptone, Nic Fanciulli, Super Flu, and WhoMadeWho. By tuning in to the stream, you can support a good cause and donate as the 50+ hour long celebration is a fundraiser for the National Independent Venue Association's #SaveOurStages initiative, aimed to preserve independent live event venues and help promoters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amsterdam Music Festival is going to host a free broadcast on December 31, featuring the Top 20 favorite memories and AMF sets from previous editions, which people could previously vote for. As they revealed in the preview, you can relive epic moments from the sets of Armin van Buuren, Axwell Λ Ingrosso and Hardwell example.Tune in via AMF.TV from 8pm CET. Beatport x Absolut is going to deliver a 20-plus hour long online gathering across 15 time zones featuring DJs, each playing in different cities around the world, on the last day of 2020, having Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Honey Dijon, Jaguar, Patrick Topping, Nicole Moudaber, TOKiMONSTA & more behind the decks. Watch the stream on twitch.tv/beatportofficial. Bud Light Seltzer Sessions New Year's Eve brings superstars live from Las Vegas in partnership with MGM Resorts, such as Steve Aoki, Post Malone, Saweetie, Jack Harlow & more via nye.budlight.com. Steve Aoki will spice it up with another, special Dim Mak En Fuego Latin DJ set at Grand Park's NYELA along with BIA, AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, Andrekza and others, streamed via nyela.grandparkla.org.

Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve 2021 bids an innovative farewell to 2020 on December 31 with over 25 acts, adapted to all 27 time zones. The lineup features David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Boys Noize, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Duck Sauce, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic, Tchami, CamelPhat and many more. They will take it to the next level by designing impressive stages and lifting the festival into the online world. Secure your spots here.

We can be United At Home with David Guetta, who is going to host a fundraising live stream on Youtube, on December 31 at 11:45 CET, from Paris in support of UNICEF and Les Restos du Cœur, a French charity organization that distributes food packages and serves hot meals to those in need. Broadcast from The Louvre, this is going to be extremely special.

Defected Records is going to throw the biggest house party, We Dance As One, on NYE with Dom Dolla, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Inner City (Live), Low Steppa, Roger Sanchez, Sam Divine and Sonny Fodera. The Twitch stream starts at 5pm GMT and will be avaialable on Youtube and Facebook as well, just to make sure you don’t miss out on their sets.

UKF showcases the finest acts from the bass music realm during their Future Vision night, delivering new generation dubstep DJs like Ace Aura, The Caracal Project, Deadline, Dilemma, Sippy, Winslow and Kumarion, all via www.twitch.tv/ukf.