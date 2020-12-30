New Year’s Eve livestream guide with Tomorrowland, Defected Records, AMF, Beatport and many more
Amsterdam Music Festival is going to host a free broadcast on December 31, featuring the Top 20 favorite memories and AMF sets from previous editions, which people could previously vote for. As they revealed in the preview, you can relive epic moments from the sets of Armin van Buuren, Axwell Λ Ingrosso and Hardwell example.Tune in via AMF.TV from 8pm CET.
Beatport x Absolut is going to deliver a 20-plus hour long online gathering across 15 time zones featuring DJs, each playing in different cities around the world, on the last day of 2020, having Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, Honey Dijon, Jaguar, Patrick Topping, Nicole Moudaber, TOKiMONSTA & more behind the decks. Watch the stream on twitch.tv/beatportofficial.
Bud Light Seltzer Sessions New Year’s Eve brings superstars live from Las Vegas in partnership with MGM Resorts, such as Steve Aoki, Post Malone, Saweetie, Jack Harlow & more via nye.budlight.com. Steve Aoki will spice it up with another, special Dim Mak En Fuego Latin DJ set at Grand Park’s NYELA along with BIA, AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, Andrekza and others, streamed via nyela.grandparkla.org.
Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve 2021 bids an innovative farewell to 2020 on December 31 with over 25 acts, adapted to all 27 time zones. The lineup features David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Boys Noize, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Duck Sauce, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic, Tchami, CamelPhat and many more. They will take it to the next level by designing impressive stages and lifting the festival into the online world. Secure your spots here.
We can be United At Home with David Guetta, who is going to host a fundraising live stream on Youtube, on December 31 at 11:45 CET, from Paris in support of UNICEF and Les Restos du Cœur, a French charity organization that distributes food packages and serves hot meals to those in need. Broadcast from The Louvre, this is going to be extremely special.
Defected Records is going to throw the biggest house party, We Dance As One, on NYE with Dom Dolla, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Inner City (Live), Low Steppa, Roger Sanchez, Sam Divine and Sonny Fodera. The Twitch stream starts at 5pm GMT and will be avaialable on Youtube and Facebook as well, just to make sure you don’t miss out on their sets.
UKF showcases the finest acts from the bass music realm during their Future Vision night, delivering new generation dubstep DJs like Ace Aura, The Caracal Project, Deadline, Dilemma, Sippy, Winslow and Kumarion, all via www.twitch.tv/ukf.
After a long hiatus of live events, one Thursday night surely won’t be enough for many of us, but hardcore music fans don’t have to worry as the NYE celebrations continue on the very first day of 2021. Day Trip LA will make you put on your dancing shoes and hold a house-warming party with the crème de la crème of the scene, such as Benny Benassi, David Penn, Detlef, Ferreck Dawn, Mark Knight, Marshall Jefferson, Ron Carroll, The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak and Dave 1 of Chromeo) and Yotto, to name a few. Give the new year a warm welcome from 3:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 p.m. PS via Insomniac TV.
Celebrate new beginnings on the first day of a new year with 12 hours of hand-picked House Music All Day (& Night) Long, streaming from around the world! #NewYearsDayTrip 🌍☀️
Fill up your Fishbowls and tune in at 12pm PT at https://t.co/l4QyftZa03! 🐠😎 pic.twitter.com/pFTbPbCdUn
— Day Trip ☀️ (@daytripla) December 21, 2020
If you need something more than that and ABRACADABRA’s January 1 stream, tune in at 12:00 to Spybar Chicago’s Keep Us Dancing 24-hour virtual festival and fundraiser for one of windy city’s historic dance music venues, Spybar with Gorgon City, Meduza, Seth Troxler, Gene Farris, Dubfire, Josh Butler & more, through twitch.tv/spybartv.
For those who want to set the mood for 2021 with something more organic and dazzling, we strongly suggest to watch Tycho celebrate the new year with a magical sunrise performance titled ‘Solo Ascent‘, set in the hills of Northern California, starting 10:00 a.m. EST / 7:00 a.m. PST on January 1.
Hopefully with the help of this guide, you can say a proper and well-deserved goodbye to 2020 and kick off the new year as you always should: blessed with music.
Image credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/pattilabelle