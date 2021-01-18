Major Lazer tease an unreleased track during Abracadabra New Years stream

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 10

As partygoers all over the world are sitting on the edge of their seats to get back on the dancefloor, countless artists and events kept our spirits up during holiday season with virtual NYE parties and festivals. Moving our hips to Jamaican-American dream team, Major Lazer was one of the best solutions through the Abracadabra New Years 2021 stream.

The trio didn’t let the viewers sit down for a second and wait for the countdown, turning up the volume and delivering a hot and energetic set, yet again. Major Lazer filled almost 2 hour with hits from their latest album ‘Music is the Weapon‘, Caribbean and Afro beats, unexpected mashups, spiced up pop songs and unreleased gems. To boost our mood for 2021, they surprised their fans, previewing a very heavy drum-oriented ID at 11:29, with Walshy Fire commenting: “I don’t know if we should be playing this one […] this might be a problem, this is unreleased Major Lazer.”

ABRACADABRA, a collective founded by Vivie-Ann Bakos better known as BLOND:ISH and Liana Hillison, hosted a 3-day long New Year’s Eve party between December 30 and January 1 on AbracadabraTV via Twitch. Over 4.7 million people tuned in, generating 9.7 million live views, listening to 50+hours of non-stop music from legendary artists such as John Legend, Kaskade, Aloe Blacc or a special Elrow set by Claptone. To make it even more special, they successfully raised over $20,000 via voluntary viewer donations, brand partner donations and merch sales benefitting the National Independent Venue Association’s (NIVA) #SaveOurStages campaign, launched for the protection of independent live event venues and help promoters during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they still accept donations until February 22, which will increase your chances to win amazing prizes through Fandiem, such as a Tulum getaway or a VIP trip to see Major Lazer!

Check out the whole Major Lazer set at ABRACADABRA New Years set below!

Image Credit: Warner Music Australia