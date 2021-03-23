Daft Punk is rumored to be featured in Nintendo’s forthcoming game, Splatoon 3

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 26

Although the iconic French duo disbanded after 28 years in February, their influence is never going to disappear; on the contrary, it is rumored that Daft Punk might be featured in Splatoon 3, a third-person shooter Nintendo game, coming in 2022.

The word on the street, more precisely on Twitter, is that Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo might appear in the game, as an image was spotted in a monthly published Japanese magazine, CoroCoro. A Twitter user, hazardxgm, showed some pages from the magazine, advertising the game. You can see a picture about Splatoon 3 being played on TV with various weapons and ink splats dotted around the room. On the left-hand side, you can see a poster featuring Daft Punk, saying “Daft Punk Airlines”.

Not sure if anyone has posted this yet but this months issue of CoroCoro had a Splatoon 3 advertisement. Also I see daft punk? pic.twitter.com/WeJARPExkX — Hazard (@HazardxGM) March 22, 2021