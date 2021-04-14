Don Diablo concert NFT sells for a whopping $1.2 million

By Ryan Ford

Don Diablo has sold an hour-long concert NFT (non-fungible token) entitled ‘Destination Hexagonia’ for an insane sum of 600 Ethereum, equating to roughly $1.2 million.

The sci-fi themed show was filmed over the course of a year as a collaboration with videographer Paul Snijder and was created exclusively for auction. The one-of-one NFT video offered up green screen FX and 3D rendered characters and sets, and is contained on an unique USB stick that will be delivered to the auction winner. The drop, which was the first ever concert experience to be sold as an NFT, sold in just four minutes.

Speaking passionately of his historical creation, Don said:

“At this point, we almost feel like this particular piece has become priceless because we worked on it for almost a year and put an incredible amount of love and effort into it.

A portion of the profits from the sale of the film will benefit his newly-established HEXAGON Foundation; an organisation established predominantly to educate artists in the NFT space, aiding them in the creation, sharing, and distribution of their innovative art.

To find out more about this mind-blowing NFT, check out Don Diablo as he explains the project and the inspiration behind it below!

Image Credit: EDM Dose