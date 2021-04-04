The governor of Florida states that vaccine passports will be banned

Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has stated that he plans on banning the use of vaccine passports in the state, thus abolishing the need for any requirements that were deemed necessary by others.

This announcement occurred on Monday 29 March during a press conference in which the governor in question said the following:

“We are not supporting doing any vaccine passports in the state of Florida. It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society.”

Here, according to DeSantis, an ‘executive function’ will be introduced that will forbid businesses from applying any requirements of coronavirus vaccine passports and thus refuse their services to those individuals who do not present one. The Republican legislature, the governor stated, will also be sought out for its support and in order to render this law. After the news that the Biden administration plans on establishing a national coronavirus ‘vaccine-passport’, DeStantis said the following:

“You want to go to a movie theater. Should you have to show that? No. you want to go to a game, should you have to show that? No. you want to go to a theme park? No. we’re not supportive of that.”

After Biden announced that more restrictions are necessary for the country, the governor has also refused to introduce another lockdown in Florida, stating that, “To even contemplate doing any type of lockdown — honestly it’s insane.”

