Berlin club Berghain plans to reopen its garden this weekend

By Creighton Branch 23

Berlin club, Berghain will plan to open its doors to dance fans for the first time in nine months this weekend. Beginning Saturday at 1 pm, Berghain’s Klubgarten will welcome six acts to its outdoor stage. Since the cancellation of all events in 2020, the famous Berlin club has had to use its facility as an art gallery,

The artists on Saturday will include Etapp Kyle, Freddy K and Paramida. While the acts on Sunday will be Ben Klock, Gabrielle Kwarteng and Soundstream.

As expected there will be requirements that need to be met for people to attend. Guests must provide proof of a vaccine or a negative test or recovery within the past 24 hours. While the Berghain website does not disclose any information about social distancing, it does state that masks that cover the nose and mouth must be worn while in the queue.

Berghain also has two Klubgarten events scheduled for the next weekend as well. Those acts include Fiedel, Naty Seres, Norman Nodge, Gerd Janson, Roman Flügel and Steffi B2B Virginia.

While Berghain has already opened up its doors for guided tours, this will be the first time in 281 days attendees can step on the dance floor outside.

Image Credit: stefan via Flickr