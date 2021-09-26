Berlin’s iconic club Berghain Klubnacht set to re-open October 2nd

By Ouranios Savva 35

With COVID-19 putting a halt on an array of establishments and businesses around the world, it is always welcomed news when clubs are able to re-open. This time round, one of the most famous club’s in Berlin, Germany, will be opening on October 2nd. This is no other than the Berghain Klubnacht, which has surpassed its fair share of tribulations since the beginning of the global pandemic.

Having already re-opened its garden back in July, the Klubnacht has finally got the green light to return to how it once was, with next weeks schedule including back-to-backs from the likes of Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann, and Tama Sumo and Lakuti. Adding to the announced lineup, DJ Stingray 313, Cormac, Héctor Oaks and Electric Indigo will be filling slots amongst other artists too.

As life slowly returns to some sort of ‘normality,’ the Klubnacht is still in a position where different measurements need to be enforced regarding COVID-19. Although the use of masks won’t be required, all attendees will have to ensure that they are either fully vaccinated or that they have recovered from previously testing positive to the virus.

The long awaited return of this iconic club, comes at a time where the owners had to explore all sort of avenues in order to fund their establishment during lockdown in Germany. Re-opening as an art gallery back in September 2020 was one of the ways in achieving just that, but now the time has finally come where they can go back to what they do best. For any further information and the upcoming schedule of events, make sure to check their official website.

Image Credit: Berghain Klubnacht