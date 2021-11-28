David Guetta’s ‘Family’ receives massive remixes from Hook N Sling & Crvvcks: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 59

If there’s one song that’s on the brink of a global take over it’s the incredible ‘Family’ by French superstar David Guetta. Featuring an arsenal of the worlds biggest artists the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, A Boogie With A Hoodie and Bebe Rexha, it’s slowly rising up global charts as well as becoming a dominant player across peoples playlists and DJ sets. As the song explodes across the world, it’s only natural that Guetta himself enlists some incredible artists to create a showstopping Remix EP.

This EP contains two groundbreaking remixes, one from the incredibly talented Hook N Sling, and another from the sensational UK producer Crvvcks. Both remixes take the song to new and exciting heights, however are both opposite on the music genre spectrum, allowing the songs to stand their own and truly flourish in their own ways. Australian producer Hook N Sling delivers his signature sound with intoxicating dancefloor-filling beats, creating a quintessential vibe from a faster bpm and delicate flute filled Latin inspired drop. Crvvcks takes centre stage for his attempt at the rework, putting a spotlight on the song’s gorgeous chorus by vocalist Bebe Rexha. A synth dominant drop brings new energy to the David Guetta track, one that should be a staple of DJ sets in the future.

On the original track front, David Guetta recently unveiled to the world the official star-studded video for the track as it closes in on 10 million streams on Spotify. Find out more on the video here and check it out for yourself on Youtube here. Check out these massive and sensational remixes on Spotify below and as always let us know what you think.

Image Credit: Rukes.com