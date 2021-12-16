Traveling to raves abroad? here’s how to crank up enjoyment to the max

By Yotam Dov 21

Maybe more than any other single music genre, rave culture transcends national and cultural boundaries. This doesn’t just mean that it attracts fans from all around the world. It also means that there are countless festivals and other events everywhere you could possibly imagine, including one in Australia’s Simpson Desert that is pleased to publicize itself as the remotest musical festival on the planet.

Learn the language

Even if you’re not bold enough to venture deep into the Aussie outback, there’s plenty of choice waiting for you elsewhere. There are also lots of ways to make the experience as unforgettable as you possibly can. For example, anyone planning to go to the huge event next June when DJ Snake is going to take over the legendary Parc des Princes in Paris has plenty of time to immerse themselves in French culture first. Going to such a massive concert is also a chance to connect with new people that you meet along the way.

While music may be an international language, it’s no replacement for being able to speak a little conversational French yourself. But don’t panic. There’s still plenty of time to get yourself up to a pretty good standard as long as you take one of the recognized online courses that involve one-to-one conversational practice with a native speaker. And it won’t just make it easier to speak with other fans at the event, it’s a skill that’s going to stick with you for life.

Fuel yourself with local food

Of course, language is just one part of a country’s culture that can make an event or an underground rave even more enjoyable, even if it’s one of Europe’s leading music festivals. Taking the opportunity to immerse yourself in the cuisine of the nation is also a great thing to do. Yes, there may be a tendency to settle for a dubious burger or a falafel wrap from a van just because it’s convenient. But you’ll be missing out.

So, for example, if you’re lucky enough to be heading off to Brazil’s first-ever BPM Festival in February 2022, there is a gastronomic, as well as a musical, feast in store for you. Take a deep dive into what’s on offer and you’ll find that it’s a cuisine that has had many influences over the centuries. The Portuguese occupation of Brazil has had an impact on many of its traditions and this can be seen in dishes like feijoada, a pork and black bean stew, and bolinho de bacalhau. The latter is a salt cod dish that’s even more popular in Portugal than it is in Brazil.

There’s also more contemporary culture to absorb on any musical odyssey. So if you’ve already got Croatia’s Ultra Europe in the diary for next July, make sure you also put some time aside for a trip around the various Game of Thrones locations in Split.

So enjoy a year of great festivals ahead, and turn your rave trips into experiences that will give you great memories of far more than just the music.

Image Credit: donterase from Pixabay