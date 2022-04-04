UZ’s Quality Goods Records announce deal with Virgin Music & Universal Music Group

By Alshaan Kassam 25

Showcasing the very best and the brightest in the trap and bass scene, Quality Goods Records has become globally recognized for its unique roster with an international outlook. Founded by the trap don himself known as UZ, the legend is celebrating ten years of artistry and spearheaded by veteran manager/industry powerhouse Mouna Dif. With the label spanning over 360 releases and from hundreds of artists across the globe, Quality Goods Records has been the catalyst for the careers of a number of the brightest stars in electronic music including QUIX, ATLiens, Rome In Silver, Jon Casey, Oski, and many more. If you are a trap and bass enthusiast you already know how much this label cares for its artists and we could not be happier with the recent announcement from Quality Goods Records. Continuing to consistently evolve and progress in the music industry, the label has recently announced its strategic merger and distribution deal with Universal Music Group and Virgin Music Artist & Label Services.

Expanding their horizons comes naturally to the Quality Goods Records team and this strategic partnership will allow them to further strengthen, refine, and evolve on an even larger scale. By combining the ethos of Universal Music Group and the Virgin Music Label with the cutting edge label strategy of Quality Good Records, the acquisition synthesizes the industry’s most dynamic entrepreneurs and independent talents. With the excitement building for what is to come next, UZ shares:

“We feel like we’ve built a solid, unique auditory experience throughout our 6 years of existence. We’re very proud of what Quality Goods has become, and signing to Universal will help us grow our reach to interact with a larger audience without diluting the quality of our services. The music we have scheduled for 2022 is without a doubt the best we’ve collected so far, we are very excited for what’s to come in the future. Our vision is clearer than ever, and we’re here to stay!”

Photo Credits: Quality Goods Records Official Press