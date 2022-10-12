Win a VIP package to Nicky Romero’s Protocol Recordings 10th Anniversary ADE Showcase: Giveaway

By Gustavo Cristobal 128

Since 2012, Nicky Romero and his Protocol Recordings label have showcased a roster of superstar DJs and up-and-coming artists such as Thomas Gold, Deniz Koyu, Teamworx, Stadiumx and the label boss himself. Protocol has also established a strong presence at events across countries such as South Korea, Thailand, and England, as well as Miami Music Week in the United States and Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) in The Netherlands. This year is no different as the label hosts its 10th-anniversary showcase at ADE on Thursday, October 20th at one of Amsterdam’s most iconic venues – Escape.

The showcase will span two stages, featuring Nicky Romero, Deniz Koyu, DØBER, DubVision, Low Blow, Marc Benjamin, StadiumX, Third Party, Thomas Newson, Timmo Hendriks and some special surprise guests on the main stage. David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Armin van Buuren, among many other superstar DJs, have been featured as surprise guests in previous years, so expect some very big names to arrive at this year’s edition. The Protocol Lab, the showcase’s second stage, will host artists Almero, Bonkr, Bram Sutherland, Charles B, Din & Vic, Leandro Da Silva, Lukas Vane, Repiet, Rob Laniado and Roc Dubloc.

Want to join in on the action with Nicky Romero and his friends? Enter Protocol Recordings’ contest for your chance to win special Protocol gifts, two (2) VIP tickets and a hotel stay at the Leonardo Boutique Museum hotel (including late check out) to attend the label’s 10th-anniversary showcase! Sign up below for your chance to win! You can also secure your tickets to Protocol Recordings’ 10th Anniversary ADE Showcase down below!

ENTER GIVEAWAY HERE

GRAB TICKETS HERE

Main Image Credit: Kevin Anthony Canales / Provided by Unfolded PR