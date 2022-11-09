Tomorrowland releases branded headphones

By Chris Vuoncino

Tomorrowland returned in 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and reminded electronic music fans around the world why it is one of the preeminent with it’s three weekends full of incredible artists, some of the most beautiful stages ever constructed and a 21 day live stream to engage fans around the world. While fans are currently preparing for the upcoming winter edition of Tomorrowland with it’s impressive lineup, the team is continuing to expand the brand and has just introduced its own branded headphones.

The new limited edition headphone, which is currently available for purchase, was created in tandem with JBL to offer fans a high end product ideal for a variety of uses. Great for everyday use, the headphones offer users up to 50 hours of listening as well as crystal clear phone calls when on the go. Some key features include their adaptive noise cancelling, ensuring that users are able to listen to their music or take phone calls uninterrupted. For users comfort, the headphones are well padded around the ears and feature a soft fabric band that is constructed to sit comfortably around the users head. They utilize auto-play technology, stopping the music automatically when they are removed and turning back on when they are worn.

The sleek design offers a black headphone with gold affects throughout the Tomorrowland logo as well as a gold band with the word “live” in bold lettering within the stripe. The limited edition headphone is available now for $182 and are great gift for the upcoming holiday season or just an excellent way for fans and producers to enjoy music themselves while showcasing the iconic Tomororwland logo. While the two years without the festival were unfortunate for the music world, the festival organizers are utilizing their platform to continue to engage the dance music community and be a leader and ambassador for it even between events. Again, the new headphones are available now and can be purchased right here.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland