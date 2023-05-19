Daft Punk surpasses 500 million Spotify streams for ‘One More Time’

By Chris Vuoncino 273

Daft Punk continue to loom large over not just the electronic music landscape, but music and culture in general as their timeless hits and anthems continue to be played around the world. As fans continue to relive and rediscover the group’s iconic discography, one of their biggest hits has now reached a massive milestone in terms of the number of global streams.

When Daft Punk first released One More Time way back at the end of 2000, the music world was at a major crossroads. Napster and other filesharing networks had left industry executives at a loss for how to combat the new technology and digital streaming was still several years away. Pop stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera dominated the charts alongside nu-metal acts like Korn and Limp Bizkit, Daft Punk delivered a timeless classic that resonated with audiences across the musical spectrum. Looking back, it’s hard to believe that this was the first single off just their second album, but Daft Punk always had a way of surpassing all expectations.



Over 22 years later, One More Time continues to be one of the robot’s most beloved singles and a staple of playlists and live sets all around the world. This continued devotion to the single has allowed it to officially surpass the 500,000,000 stream mark on Spotify. While it is not their most popular single on the streaming service, it is important to recall that it was released prior to the launch of Spotify and streaming in general, so its continued success is a testament to the songs staying power. As Daft Punk continue to look to their past and release music and images from their own vaults, their entire catalog continues to be celebrated for the musical pioneers that they were throughout their storied career.

There is no doubt it won’t be too long before we are celebrating one billion streams for One More Time.

Image Credit: Daft Punk