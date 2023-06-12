FISHER releases summer anthem ‘Take It Off’ with Aatig: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal

FISHER has finally released ‘Take It Off’ with Aatig , one of the most anticipated IDs of 2023, out now via Catch & Release .

Australian DJ/producer FISHER is back with a new release, this time collaborating with rising artist Aatig to create the house track ‘Take It Off.’ The Catch & Release label boss and Chris Lake dropped the ID during their stellar back-to-back performance at Coachella last April, creating massive anticipation amongst fans as they flooded the comments on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter demanding the release of the track. Now, FISHER has made it official by dropping ‘Take It Off’ as his first release of 2023.

A funky bassline and electrifying synths seamlessly blend together to create a groovy house atmosphere for the masses to dance to. Aatiga’s infectious hooks and seditious vocals add an extra flair to the mix, creating a record that will have any crowd singing along almost immediately. ‘Take It Off’ follows FISHER’s previous release ‘Yeah The Girls,’ which has over 26 million streams on Spotify since its release in September 2022. Given the success of his last release, it’s safe to say that ‘Take It Off’ will see equal, if not more tremendous success as it becomes an irresistible summer anthem.

Expect FISHER to drop this anthem all throughout his performances this summer at his Hï Ibiza and TAO Vegas residencies, Elrow London, Parookaville, Outside Lands and many more. Check out FISHER’s new single with Aatig ‘Take It Off’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Fisher (Press) / Provided by Listen Up PR