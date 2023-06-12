Gorgon City release their remix of John Summit’s hit single “Where You Are” feat. Hayla

By Samantha Reis 25

Dom Dolla, MK, and Danny Howard are some of the artists who have been supporting the remix of Gorgon City.

It was in May, at the Defected Records festival in Leeds that we first heard what would be confirmed as the Gorgon City remix of John Summit‘s ‘Where You Are‘. During that set, it was first confusing to work out what that edit was, but when the drop dropped you were sure it was a remix. Now, after many months of making itself heard, the duo’s official rendition of this Hayla-assisted vocal-lead hit is finally released. Gorgon City’s remix of ‘Where You Are’ is available now on the usual platforms via John Summit’s Off The Grid.

There’s little doubt that ‘Where You Are’ was born to be one of the anthems of 2023. The track was released in March but had been long awaited. This beautifully crafted vocal track features the incredible vocals of British artist Hayla, who Summit had previously worked with when producing the remix of ‘Escape‘.

‘Where You Are’ is a festival anthem by birth and has been in heavy rotation. It was only a matter of time before a remix came along and that’s what happened earlier this month with the official release of GRiZ‘s version. Armed with his dubstep magic, he has transformed Summit’s work into something very different and creative. The vocal work is outstanding, a true tribute to the original. With little time away, the version of the dynamic duo Gorgon City officially and finally arrives. This share comes just in time at the crest of the festival season, the right time to give this brand-new rendition a spin.

Gorgon City are a very experienced duo, and their skills are quite evident in this rework. The duo’s signature house vibe harmonises perfectly with the character of John Summit’s track, which gets a club-ready makeover. Gorgon City have managed to offer a fresh approach to this incredible track, giving their fans a whole new way to hear and feel ‘Where You Are’. You’ll surely be listening to this remix many times this summer. Get started now by pressing play below.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Dawbell PR