Kate Bush iconic ‘Running Up That Hill’ reaches 1 billion streams on Spotify

By Yotam Dov 619

Kate Bush iconic single, ‘Running Up That Hill,’ has achieved a momentous milestone by surpassing one billion streams on Spotify. This remarkable achievement comes almost forty years after its original release in 1985 and showcases the enduring appeal of Bush’s music.

The resurgence of interest in this eighties hit can be attributed in part to its prominent feature in the fourth season of Netflix’s popular series, Stranger Things. The song’s exposure on the show, coupled with its subsequent popularity on TikTok, propelled it to the top of the British charts, making Bush the oldest female artist ever to achieve this feat. Additionally, it became her first top 10 hit in the United States, far surpassing its performance upon its initial release where it peaked at No. 3 in the UK.

In a radio interview on BBC Radio 4‘s Woman’s Hour, Bush expressed her delight at reaching a new audience who may be discovering her music for the first time. She shared her appreciation for the thought of young people hearing the song and connecting with it in a special way. This recent recognition has also earned ‘Running Up That Hill’ a nomination in the “most performed song” category at the prestigious 2023 Ivor Novello Awards, which celebrate exceptional writing and composition.

Furthermore, Kate Bush joins an esteemed group of musicians as one of the latest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Alongside luminaries like Missy Elliot, DJ Kool Herc, and Chaka Khan, Bush expressed her shock and gratitude at the news, stating that she never anticipated such an honor.

The enduring popularity of ‘Running Up That Hill’ is a testament to Kate Bush’s artistry and the timeless quality of her music. Surpassing one billion streams on Spotify signifies the deep connection that listeners continue to have with this transcendent song. As it solidifies its place in music history, ‘Running Up That Hill’ stands as a symbol of artistic brilliance and a reminder of the power of music to resonate with audiences across generations.

Image Credit: John Carder Bush