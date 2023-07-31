Eric Prydz astounds with ‘Of Me’ as Pryda alias: Listen

By Lewis Mulligan 771

Unveiling ‘Of Me‘ as alias Pryda: Eric Prydz‘s captivating HOLO performance continues to take the world by storm.

Eric Prydz, the renowned electronic music producer, is once again making waves in the music industry with his latest release ‘Of Me’ under his alias Pryda. With the global tour of his mesmerizing HOLO performance in full swing, fans were eagerly awaiting the revelation of the elusive tracklist. Prydz, known for his enigmatic style, finally unveiled the name of a new trackback in May, during the hype for his HOLO performance at the esteemed Sonar Festival in Barcelona. The track, titled ‘Of Me,’ has since become one of the most captivating additions to the HOLO setlist.

In typical Prydz fashion, the announcement of ‘Of Me’ was casual yet enticing, further adding to the anticipation among his devoted fanbase. The visuals accompanying the track during the HOLO performance feature an astronaut reaching his hand out into the crowd, creating an ethereal connection between the music and the audience.

Following the recent revelation of another ID as a Cirez D track titled ‘Night Vision,’ ‘Of Me’ serves as further evidence of Eric Prydz’s creativity. The artist continues to push the boundaries of his craft, constantly surprising his audience with fresh and innovative sounds.

For fans, witnessing ‘Of Me’ live during the HOLO experience is an unmissable opportunity. The combination of Prydz’s exceptional musical talent with cutting-edge visual production promises an unforgettable and immersive experience for attendees.

As the festival season unfolds, Eric Prydz’s HOLO performance stands out as a true innovation in electronic music. So, if you haven’t already made plans to catch this act live, now is the time to mark your calendar and prepare for an otherworldly journey with one of the industry’s most captivating artists.

Listen to the new track from Pryda, ‘Of Me’ now.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Tomorrowland