Zedd releases his nostalgic remix of John Summit’s ‘Where You Are’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 142

Zedd has unleashed his masterful remix of John Summit ‘s chart-topping single ‘Where You Are’ featuring Hayla , out now via Off The Grid/Darkroom Records .

Over the last few months, John Summit’s ‘Where You Are’ has emerged as one of 2023’s biggest anthems, captivating dance music lovers from across the globe with its melodic vibes and Hayla’s soulful voice. Now, In an explosive collaboration that has fans buzzing with anticipation, multi-GRAMMY® award-winning DJ/producer Zedd has finally released his upbeat remix of the record.

The remix, first revealed by Zedd during his Ultra Miami 2023 main stage set, starts off with the sound of a ticking clock blending alongside emotive keys. Hayla’s vocals are introduced soon after, perfectly fusing with the atmosphere Zedd has set up. Once she reaches the highly-recognizable hook that has captivated the senses of many, the world around her vocals suddenly begins to build up into Zedd’s signature progressive/electro sound characterized by intricate melodies, pulsating beats and infectious energy. A feeling of nostalgia takes over as his roots from his 2012 tracks ‘Clarity,’ ‘Spectrum’ and ‘Stay The Night’ take ‘Where You Are’ to new heights.

As the summer nights heat up, Zedd’s ‘Where You Are’ remix will undeniably begin to ignite dance floors and music festivals worldwide, uniting people from all corners of the globe with its infectious beat and evocative melodies. Check to see if Zedd will be playing his remix at a tour stop near you here.

Listen to Zedd’s remix of John Summit’s hit single ‘Where You Are’ feat. Hayla for yourself on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform!

Image Credit: Rukes.com