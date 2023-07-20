PLS&TY unveils awe-inspiring EP ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, PLS&TY has just unveiled a full-length EP, entitled ‘3 Days, 2 Nights.’ “The project stands on new ground for the direction of PLS&TY original music moving forward – born out of a place of freedom to create without bounds or borders, or in an attempt to fit the confines of a particular genre that fans may have previously known me for,” PLS&TY says

Teasing us all for quite some time now, PLS&TY (real name Tommy Leas) has just unveiled an awe-inspiring body of work, in the form of ‘3 Days, 2 Nights.’ Incorporating his signature sound throughout, each of the eight featured tracks will have anyone feeling some type of way, whilst his unique approach towards music production, further ensures the excellence behind each of the singles on this EP. Having already blessed us all with hard-hitting releases such as ‘Party In My Head‘ alongside Lost Boy, ‘New Color‘ and the highly-addictive ‘Upside‘ with no other than Ben Samama, fans alike now have the opportunity of grooving to a full-length album, that can only further amplify the musical genius of this artist to watch.

Hailing from Florida, PLS&TY has been leaving his own mark on the dance scene with each of his endeavours, and if this latest body of work is anything to go by, we are more than certain that a prosperous career lays ahead. Having amassed millions of streams, the man of the moment has been performing at some of the biggest festivals and events worldwide, whilst his ever-so eclectic style of play, has ensured the constant support of some of the biggest names within our community. Oozing with energy from start to finish, ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’ will have listeners embark on a musical journey like no other, whilst a vast array of emotions will be triggered through each and every one of the featured tracks.

“Are you up for a free ‘3 Days, 2 Nights‘ vacation? As the ‘3 Days, 2 Nights‘ project unveils, each song and album cover take inspiration from the day and night motifs/themes of the EP titling, progressing in the order of the tracklisting from day to night. There is something for everyone here – music for all moods, places, seasons, and times. The project stands on new ground for the direction of PLS&TY original music moving forward – born out of a place of freedom to create without bounds or borders, or in an attempt to fit the confines of a particular genre that fans may have previously known me for. I’m very lucky to include the talents of Ben Samama, Jocelyn Alice, Lost Boy, Tudor, and more. Enjoy my favorite body of work to date.” – PLS&TY

Remarkable in every sense of the word, ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’ is more than set on captivating audiences on a worldwide scale, with PLS&TY once again showcasing the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, be sure to check out the full-length EP in its entirety below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on this fast-rising star and all his future endeavours, but for the time being, don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts on ‘3 Days, 2 Nights’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: PLS&TY / Provided by Dmitry Zhitov