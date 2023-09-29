LEGO Pioneer DJM 900 Nexus update has playable features

By Feron 726

LEGO operates as the building block of many generations due to its playfulness, creativeness, and strength. An even higher peak in sales has been achieved by the company when launching their 18+ building sets. Creative designs are roaming the internet and the LEGO Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus mixers are definitely one of them. The Hungarian creator built an exact replica of the mixers out of these colored stones and he made an announcement that the DJ set was set to be completed as he is starting to design the new Pioneer DJM 900 Nexus.

Tamás Borján, better known as Tomasso, operates, among other things, as a composing artist for animation and asset creation for the video game industry. We can safely say that his passion for music unfolded itself to a higher purpose through his other running projects. To the outside world, Tamás is known as Tomasso, a LEGO Builder designing his own creations. His reel holds onto a range of different designs such as the yellow Zuk Light Truck from the ’80s/early ’90s, a Millennium Falcon Cockpit Diorama, the Space Jam Monstars Bang, and a peaceful Lotus Flower in Mini Pool. The one design that caught our attention was the unexpected LEGO Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus mixer. “I have been DJing for a few years in a DJ duo with a friend. This project started out as a gift to him for his birthday. I initially designed an 800 piece model which became the gift. Than I realized it may have some potential on the Ideas page, so I went on and designed a bigger model with even more functions and details.” His idea turned into a fully fletched 2800-piece creation which everyone is excited about.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxle1yWrzvZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

A follow-up has been announced, supporting the promotion of his CDJ 2000 Nexus submission idea. The Pioneer DJM 900 Nexus is publically shared with his fans as the final addition to completing a full deck, consisting of 3 compartments. Its appearance includes all of the original features such as 4 audio lanes counting gains & a Hi/Mid/Low EQ, filter knobs, cues, volume faders, crossfader, microphone knobs, headphone knob, booth monitor level, master level, and a fully fletched replica of the FX section. The volume faders are accompanied by visual volume indicators that will appear and disappear when using the faders. These will even function when turning the master volume knob. Be ready to select your favorite choice of effects, out of 4 of the original effects, which will appear on the effects LED panel. Even the crossfader is functioning. Tomasso mentioned that all of the included features are mechanical and not a single electric part is used when building.

The LEGO Pioneer DJM 900 Nexus as well as the Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus designs are currently submitted to LEGO itself, in order to get an official release. Currently, there are a total of 5.573 supporters with a total of 680+ days left until the submission closes. Make sure to support Tomasso by clicking here.

Have a look at the LEGO Pioneer DJM 900 Nexus concept presentation below:

Image Credit: BORJÁN TAMÁS / Tomasso Builds