ADE 2023: $500 Contest and Software/Gear Giveaway
It’s once again time for Amsterdam Dance Event, and We Rave You Tech is in the Dutch capital with an exciting opportunity for producers. We’re giving away thousands of dollars worth of prizes for our ADE 2023 Demo Contest!
All you have to do is send us a demo for a chance at winning a $500 cash prize and software from Native Instruments, Soundtoys, IK Multimedia, Reason Studios, and more. Get the full details here.
Prizes for the contest are as follows:
First Prize (value of over $2200 USD):
- 500$ Cash Prize
- Soundtoys 5 Bundle
- Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Standard/Music Production Suite 6
- IK Multimedia Gear
- Roland Cloud Ultimate
- Featured in We Rave You article
- 100$ SKIO Music credits
- Ultimate Music Producer bundle by Glitchedtones
- Drumazon by D16 Group
Second Prize (value of over $1700 USD):
- Soundtoys 5 Bundle
- Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Standard/Music Production Suite 6
- IK Multimedia Gear
- Featured in We Rave You article
- 75$ SKIO Music credits
- Ultimate Music Producer bundle by Glitchedtones
- Devastor 2 by D16 Group
Third Prize (value of over $1500 USD):
- Soundtoys 5 Bundle
- Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Standard/Music Production Suite 6
- IK Multimedia Gear
- Featured in We Rave You article
- 50$ SKIO Music credits
- Ultimate Music Producer bundle by Glitchedtones
- Fazortan 2 by D16 Group
Ready to enter our ADE 2023 contest? Click the button below to submit your demo for a chance to win, and be sure to stop by and see us at the Room Mate Aitana Hotel in Amsterdam on October 19th!
Enter Here
