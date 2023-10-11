ADE 2023: $500 Contest and Software/Gear Giveaway

It’s once again time for Amsterdam Dance Event, and We Rave You Tech is in the Dutch capital with an exciting opportunity for producers. We’re giving away thousands of dollars worth of prizes for our ADE 2023 Demo Contest!

All you have to do is send us a demo for a chance at winning a $500 cash prize and software from Native Instruments, Soundtoys, IK Multimedia, Reason Studios, and more. Get the full details here.

Prizes for the contest are as follows:

First Prize (value of over $2200 USD):

500$ Cash Prize

Soundtoys 5 Bundle

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Standard/Music Production Suite 6

IK Multimedia Gear

Roland Cloud Ultimate

Featured in We Rave You article

100$ SKIO Music credits

Ultimate Music Producer bundle by Glitchedtones

Drumazon by D16 Group

Second Prize (value of over $1700 USD):

Soundtoys 5 Bundle

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Standard/Music Production Suite 6

IK Multimedia Gear

Featured in We Rave You article

75$ SKIO Music credits

Ultimate Music Producer bundle by Glitchedtones

Devastor 2 by D16 Group

Third Prize (value of over $1500 USD):

Soundtoys 5 Bundle

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Standard/Music Production Suite 6

IK Multimedia Gear

Featured in We Rave You article

50$ SKIO Music credits

Ultimate Music Producer bundle by Glitchedtones

Fazortan 2 by D16 Group

Ready to enter our ADE 2023 contest? Click the button below to submit your demo for a chance to win, and be sure to stop by and see us at the Room Mate Aitana Hotel in Amsterdam on October 19th!

