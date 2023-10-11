Waves announces the release of the SuperRack SoundGrid V14

By Chris Vuoncino

For many producers, engineers, and artists, Waves represents a one-stop shop for all types of plugins and digital instruments, offering a plethora of products, bundles, and even tutorials from industry professionals. The company also continues to innovate and provide new offerings and updates on a regular basis to keep up with the growing needs of creators as well as the ever-advancing technology.

With its latest announcement, Waves will be offering a powerful new version of its popular SuperRack SoundGrid with some exciting new features that will surely appeal to the more transient state of many artists and producers today. The release of SuperRack SoundGrid V14 will allow users to operate in offline mode for the first time with a free-of-charge separate license for the platform. Giving users the ability to access the software in online mode will help users with time management as they can now make changes and updates to their sessions from anywhere allowing engineers to walk into any show prepared to plugin and get started.

Of course, the pre-show preparation isn’t the only perk to the latest SuperRack SoundGrid as it now offers the ability to connect up to four active and four redundant servers to the live system to increase processing power. The latest version also enhances the user’s ability to make adjustments, providing an updated ‘touch-and-slide’ fader feature for smaller adjustments, along with the ability to view the program across four screens.

Offering engineers the ability to run up to 64 stereo multi-channel racks through the powerful suite of Waves plugins will help to deliver an even more crisp and powerful live experience for the audience. For even more efficiency, the new update also provides a snapshot feature, allowing for previous presets to be accessed quickly for even more time-saving changes.

Check out the updated SuperRack SoundGrid available now for $599.

Image Credit: Waves