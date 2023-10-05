We Rave You Tech at ADE 2023: Star-Studded Masterclass + Demo Drop with over $7K in Prizes

By Ricky Iuliucci 173

We Rave You Tech is thrilled to announce its first-ever offline event, set to take place at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) on October 19, 2023. The debut event will feature an exclusive masterclass led by Icarus & KC Lights, as well as a coveted demo drop opportunity with Eelke Kleijn, Perfect Havoc & SKIO Music for up-and-coming producers.

Hosted at the Room Mate Aitana Hotel, the event will feature exclusive masterclasses by two industry heavyweights—Icarus, signed to both Anjunadeep and Higher Ground, and KC Lights, signed under the Toolroom label. Icarus will be breaking down a track from their upcoming album which is anticipated to launch late October. Attendees can expect to gain invaluable insights and tips from these industry veterans, providing a rare chance to peek behind the curtains of their creative process.

We Rave You Tech is opening its doors for budding music producers to showcase their talent. An incredible opportunity awaits, as demos will be reviewed by none other than Eelke Kleijn, the DAYS like NIGHTS record label, Perfect Havoc record label, and SKIO Music. The demo drop is a chance for emerging talents to land a coveted record deal with industry-leading labels. For those interested in submitting their demos, click here.

The top 3 demos will be selected to win over $7000 in combined prizes. The winners will walk away with:

$500 Cash Prize [1st Prize]

Soundtoys 5 Bundle

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Standard/Music Production Suite 6

IK Multimedia iRig Solo Gear

Roland Cloud Ultimate

We Rave You Promotion

Reason Studios subscription

$100 SKIO Music credits

Ultimate Music Producer bundle by Glitchedtones

Drumazon by D16 Group

We Rave You Tech’s inaugural offline event aims to foster new talent and elevate music production journeys by bridging the gap between up-and-coming music producers and established industry professionals. With masterclasses, demo submissions, and a chance to win substantial prizes, it’s an unmissable opportunity for anyone passionate about electronic music production.

Click here to learn all about the event and submit the form here to register.

grab your spot

Image credits: Hotel Room Mate Aitana