Fatboy Slim drops 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby’

By Yotam Dov 195

Fatboy Slim celebrates the 25th anniversary reissue of “You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby” via Skint on National Album Day. This monumental release marks a quarter-century since this iconic album, which gave birth to era-defining tracks like ‘Rockafeller Skank‘, ‘Gangster Trippin‘, ‘Praise You‘, and ‘Right Here Right Now‘. “You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby” soared to the top of the UK album charts and broke into the US Billboard Top 40, propelling Fatboy Slim to global stardom and ushering in a new wave of UK dance music on the world stage.

Fatboy Slim reflects, “I’m still surprised and warmed by the reception ‘You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby‘ has received. I didn’t envision its global reach; I thought it had a distinctly ‘English’ sound. I certainly didn’t foresee people still discussing it 25 years later, as I recall saying at the time! My heartfelt thanks to everyone who has enjoyed it over the years.”

Today, Fatboy Slim releases the 25th-anniversary reissue of “You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby” via Skint to coincide with National Album Day. This remastered version, meticulously crafted at Abbey Road Studios, promises the highest audio quality.

This reissue is part of an exclusive selection of limited-edition 90s albums, specially reintroduced for National Album Day, a celebration of the art of the album taking place on October 14th. These special titles will be available for purchase in retailers across the UK.

Originally unveiled in 1998, “You’ve Come a Long Way Baby” became a defining record of the ’90s, transcending genres from hip-hop to reggae and jangle pop. Norman Cook, under the alias Fatboy Slim, defied conventions and delivered an album teeming with creativity, infectious hooks, and massive beats.

More than just a dance album, “You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby” was a true phenomenon, earning widespread acclaim and commercial success. It boasted four UK Top 10 singles and clinched a BRIT Award for Best Producer for Cook, along with two additional nominations (Male Solo Artist and British Single). The album was embraced by rock and pop critics, marking a global breakthrough for both British dance music and the Big Beat sound. Hits like ‘Rockafeller Skank‘, ‘Gangster Trippin‘, and the anthemic UK Number One ‘Praise You‘ (acclaimed with three MTV VMA awards for its iconic Spike Jonze-directed video) catapulted dance music to new heights, resonating with audiences and bringing electronic music to mainstream America.

‘Rockafeller Skank‘, ‘Gangster Tripping‘, ‘Praise You‘, and ‘Right Here, Right Now‘ featured prominently in commercials, iconic TV shows such as Friends and Buffy The Vampire Slayer, movies like Cruel Intentions and She’s All That, and the FIFA 1999 soundtrack. Consider creating a viral video showcasing these scenes to complement broadcast interviews.

Fast forward twenty-five years, and Fatboy Slim remains a groundbreaking and prolific Superstar DJ, with his album remaining as relevant today as when it was first released. Tracks from the album continue to be featured in commercials, iconic TV scenes, and films.

Fatboy Slim is back with “All Back To Minehead,” featuring a star-studded lineup in November. The event includes Norman Cook himself, along with world-class acts like ABSOLUTE., Fat Tony, Jodie Harsh, Marshall Jefferson, Mella Dee, Solardo, and more, taking place at Butlin’s Minehead from the 10th to the 13th of November. Get ready for three days of love, dancing, laughter, and an extraordinary amount of fun.

You can buy it here. Here is the tracklist for “You’ve Come A Long Way Baby“:

LP1 TRACKLIST

SIDE A

Right Here Right Now Rockafeller Skank Fucking In Heaven

SIDE B

Gangster Trippin Build It Up Tear It Down Kalifornia

LP2 TRACKLIST

SIDE A

Soul Surfing You’re Not From Brighton Praise You

SIDE B

Love Island Acid 8000

Image Credit: Fatboy Slim (Press) / Provided by Dawbell PR