Jean-Michel Jarre announces exciting collaboration with French artist NSDOS

By Yotam Dov 379

World-renowned electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre unveiled a remarkable collaboration with the French pluridisciplinary artist NSDOS. Their creation, “Zeitgeist Take 2,” is a fresh interpretation of the track “Zeitgeist” from Jarre’s 2022 album “OXYMORE,” and it sets the stage for their forthcoming release, “OXYMOREWORKS,” slated to drop on November 3.

“Zeitgeist Take 2” stands as a testament to the fusion of Jean-Michel Jarre‘s pioneering influence and NSDOS‘s unyielding commitment to pushing the boundaries of sonic exploration. This deconstructed techno masterpiece takes listeners on a mesmerizing journey through a contemporary soundscape, where synthesizers act as conduits for communication from a dimension even darker than our own. The track unfolds as an intricate tapestry of evolving electronic elements, with percussion ebbing and flowing amidst layers of drones and haunting textures.

NSDOS shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, “For me, it’s not just the digital tools but the medium that archives. You can read a book and miss it, but a good discussion is often much richer—the act of transmitting values from person to person. In a society where we tend to believe that digital technology can replace everything, this project fosters a discussion about values, about our art. After discussing Pierre Henry‘s work with Jean-Michel, I cherished the trust and fluidity in our exchanges. This is where a direct and indirect transmission took place.”

“OXYMOREWORKS”: A Nine-Track Musical Odyssey

“OXYMOREWORKS” is a nine-track opus, featuring reimagined versions of tracks from Jarre‘s 2022 album, “OXYMORE.” Each track has been meticulously crafted and produced by Jean-Michel Jarre in direct collaboration with each featured artist, resulting in a unique rendition that showcases the collective artistry of both musicians. The album spans a wide spectrum of electronic genres and includes the hypnotic, expansive techno of “SEX IN THE MACHINE TAKE 2” with Nina Kraviz, the cinematic “SYNTHY SISTERS TAKE 2” with Adiescar Chase, and the uplifting progressive opus of “EPICA TAKE 2” with Marseille-based electronic producer and multi-instrumentalist French 79. The collection also boasts a collaboration with legendary artist Brian Eno, labeled “EPICA EXTENSION,” along with “BRUTALISM TAKE 2” featuring Martin Gore and “BRUTALISM REPRISE” with Deathpact.

The album additionally features “EPICA MAXIMA,” a collaboration with the talented Armin Van Buuren, who previously worked with Jarre on the immensely popular track “Stardust,” featured on Jean-Michel Jarre‘s 2015 album “Electronica.”

“OXYMORE” was meticulously crafted as a tribute to the French roots of electronic music, which have significantly influenced the genre over the years. It also serves as an homage to the late French composer Pierre Henry, an iconic figure in electronic and classical music and one of Jarre‘s influences at the Groupe de Recherches Musicales (GRM), where he honed his craft. Conceptually, it is Jean-Michel Jarre‘s most ambitious and groundbreaking album to date, and it’s the first commercial release of this magnitude to fully utilize multichannel and binaural sound (spatial 3D). Jarre produced, composed, recorded, and mixed it in 360-degree audio in the “Innovation” studios at Radio France. Sound On Sound called “OXYMORE” a demonstration that immersive audio isn’t just an extension of stereo—it’s a genuinely new medium with infinite creative potential. Rolling Stone described the album as “A controlled, raw, and festive bacchanal of sound.”

In a unique collaboration, Jean-Michel Jarre recently joined forces with Renault to create innovative sounds for the car manufacturer’s future electric vehicles. Some of the sounds he developed were inspired by tracks from “OXYMORE.” As part of this collaboration, a new version of the iconic track “Oxygène 4,” merged with “EPICA” from “OXYMORE,” will be available for commercial release in the near future.

“OXYMORE” is available in various formats, including CD, Double Vinyl, and digital versions in Stereo, Binaural, 5.1, and Dolby Atmos. The physical product includes a code to access the highest quality Binaural master, as intended by Jean-Michel Jarre during the album’s production. To experience Jean-Michel Jarre‘s “OXYMORE,” visit the official link. Listen to “Zeitgeist Take 2” Here.



Image Credit: François Rousseau / Provided by Falcon Publicity