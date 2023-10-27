ADE 2023: Afrojack Says Producers Need to Learn From Mistakes

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 112

ADE 2023 has come and gone, but it’s left us with wisdom from some of the most prolific artists and professionals in the dance music industry today- Afrojack, a native of the nearby town of Spijkenisse, was just one of the many big names in attendance, and he made sure to leave a lesson that applies in life as much as it does in production: we have to learn from our mistakes.

Quoted by MusicTech, the DJ gave some valuable insight into some of the more notable slip-ups in his career:

“Well, I am where I am today also because of the missteps, so I believe that any misstep is always a lesson. So it’s always good… Like, for example, I didn’t put my name on [David Guetta’s] Titanium or I got muscled out of the [Chris Brown] Look At Me Now production credits or Beyonce’s Run The World because of my lack of experience, but having that experience taught me how to deal with these types of things, and also taught me what type of person I want to be, because I know the different ways there are to go about business, you know…

ADE never ceases to provide fascinating moments, and in this case, it just goes to show that even a-listers like Afrojack make the wrong move from time to time!

With a successful 2023 edition in the books, ADE has already announced the dates for 2024. Be on the lookout for more coverage from this year’s event on We Rave You and We Rave You Tech!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland

