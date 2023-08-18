Audoo Teams with PRS and PPL to Revolutionize Royalty Detection

By Ricky Iuliucci 117

Audoo, a cutting-edge music technology firm, has recently formed an unprecedented partnership with PRS For Music, the renowned British music copyright collective, and PPL, the esteemed music licensing company. The primary objective of this collaboration is to revolutionize the landscape of royalty detection and distribution for musicians, setting a new standard of transparency and fairness within the industry.“ This collaboration with PRS and PPL is a milestone in the evolution of the public performance royalty space, for creators, performers, and rights holders, as well as licensees delivering an enhanced experience for customers through the joy of music played in public spaces” stated Ryan Edwards, Audoo’s founder and CEO.

The collaboration involves the use of Audoo’s innovative audio meters. These groundbreaking devices can meticulously identify the music being played while remaining GDPR compliant, ensuring that privacy concerns are rigorously addressed. The audio meters are meticulously designed to avoid capturing any private conversations or infringing upon the personal privacy of individuals within these locations. Audoo’s meters will be widely installed in many retail establishments, with significant implications for the industry.

For PRS For Music and PPL, this collaboration stands as a pioneering endeavor that holds promise for the future. With a membership base exceeding 300,000 musicians, songwriters, and composers, the potential benefits are substantial. PPL’s Head of Distribution Russel Chant said:

“At PPL, we’re always working to ensure that performers, record labels and self-releasing artists are fairly and accurately paid for the music they create. This initiative with Audoo will complement our existing suite of advanced technological tools and public performance music usage data, offering us a further way to check that our distributions are as accurate as possible.”

The newfound ability to accurately track music usage in various retail settings translates into a more equitable distribution of royalties—a transformative feat that aims to fairly reward creators for their artistic contributions. Musicians can look forward to increased accuracy, fairness, and ultimately, recognition for their musical works.

For more information, learn more at Audoo’s official website here.

Image Credits: Audoo

Next article: Going Viral: Electronicos Fantasticos! make Electronic Music out of Barcode Scanners

Information in researching this article has been sourced Audoo’s official website.