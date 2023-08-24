Andrew Huang & Baby Audio release TRANSIT: Revolutionary Plugin for Transitions

By Chris Vuoncino 148

Electronic music producers understood the importance of movements and transitions within their productions, often going to extreme lengths to create an energy and vibe through a process of plugins, automation, and sound design. Baby Audio is now delivering a brand new plugin that will revolutionize this process, making it both easier to craft meaningful transitions while also helping to stimulate creativity through the use of the software’s many features.

Crafted with popular Youtuber and music producer Andrew Huang, Transit is a plugin designed to speed up the workflow, allowing producers to quickly create incredible transitions and movement within their productions. Here we will walk through the highlights and key features of this incredible release from BABY Audio.

What are the key features of TRANSIT?

In an introductory video, Andrew Huang lays out the workflow of TRANSIT, opening the plugin in a session and quickly running through the control pattern, and highlighting some of the effects and available functions within. In just moments, Huang has loaded in a variety of effects such as Delay, Phase, OTT, and in order to have them interact and saturate the music.

The result is a limitless array of possibilities, allowing producers incredible control and detail as they add meaningful movement and energy to their track. With minimal automation, producers can quickly control the Transition wheel, allowing for the effect to be controlled and delivered over a specific set of bars to help craft the perfect transition.

Featuring seven loadable slots, producers can create their own unique transitions and movements via the 18 effect modules that get loaded into the seven access portals, or play with one of the 200+ presets that come loaded into TRANSIT. For even further control, the plugin can be switched from Macro Mode to Sequencer Mode, where producers have access to loop functions and the ability to program the sequence to repeat over a number of bars and allow for it to function as an LFO Tool.

The unique selling point of Transit lies in its simplicity. Its ability to perform a task that can sometimes be tedious for most producers, in much less time, makes it a great tool for music production.

What effects are in BABY Audio Transit?

There are a total of 18 effects that you can load in the 7 slots available.

Delay

Pitch Shift

Phaser

Tremolo

Distortion

AutoPan

OTT

Clear

Bitcrusher

Chorus

Flanger

Filter

& more

Pricing and availability:

Officially released on August 24th, 2023, TRANSIT is available directly from BABY Audio, and will normally retail for just $99 / €99 / £79, but those who act quickly can download this powerful plugin for the introductory price of $59 / €59 / £49. Anyone who is looking to grab TRANSIT alongside the rest of BABY Audio’s collection of plugins can purchase the Industry Pro Bundle 2 for $299 / €299 / £249. craf

Know more

Be sure to check out the introductory video below where Andrew Huang walks through the key features of TRANSIT and showcases the ease and excitement created by this powerful new plugin.

Image provided by BABY Audio