Behringer Unveils the SPICE Synthesizer: A Fusion of Innovation and Creativity

By Ricky Iuliucci 166

Behringer has recently announced the SPICE synthesizer. This powerful instrument combines the brilliance of the Moog Subharmonicon, Crave, and Edge, resulting in a harmonious fusion of innovation and creativity. The SPICE synthesizer showcases Behringer’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering cutting-edge technology at an affordable price. Packed with many features, this instrument allows musicians to explore new frontiers of sound design and musical creativity. Drawing inspiration from the Moog Subharmonicon, the SPICE offers an extensive range of subharmonic capabilities, enabling users to dive into complex and rich sonic landscapes. With two independent VCOs and four subharmonic oscillators, musicians can effortlessly craft mesmerizing melodies and intricate harmonies.

The integration of Crave’s sequencer takes the SPICE to new heights of versatility. It’s intuitive interface and robust functionality empower artists to compose evolving patterns, arpeggios, and sequences that breathe life into their compositions. The sequencer’s ability to synchronize with external devices provides limitless musical exploration and collaboration opportunities. Including Edge’s digital precision ensures pristine sound quality and enhanced performance. With its high-resolution digital effects, artists can add depth and texture to their sounds, immersing listeners in a captivating auditory experience. The SPICE also features built-in MIDI connectivity, making it an ideal tool for studio production and live performances.

Behringer’s commitment to affordability shines through SPICE’s remarkably accessible price point. By providing musicians with a high-quality, feature-rich synthesizer at an affordable cost, the company continues democratizing the music production landscape, enabling aspiring artists to unleash their creative potential. At this time, we are still determining when the release of SPICE is expected (As well as several other Behringer products). The unit will sell for roughly $650. An official launch date for SPICE has not yet been announced, so stay tuned for further updates.

