Black Friday deals on MIDI Keyboards 2023

By Feron 237

Black Friday brings jaw-dropping deals on MIDI keyboards that no music producer can afford to miss. If you’re looking to upgrade your home studio with a new MIDI controller without breaking the bank, now is the prime time to score savings of up to 60% off top brands like Novation, Native Instruments, Roland, M-Audio, and more. We scour the latest Black Friday MIDI keyboard deals to bring you the cream of the crop — whether you need an 88-key hammer action piano alternative, 49-key controller for triggering samples, or a 25-key portable board for laying down melodies and basslines on the go. From feature-packed boards with pads, faders, and knobs to basic economy models, discover this season’s best offers on MIDI keyboards and bundles with software included. Take advantage of once-a-year price drops to invest in the MIDI controller that aligns best with your needs and budget. We gather the top Black Friday MIDI keyboard deals all in one place — let’s uncover them now before the rush!

1. Novation Launchkey – Refurbished (30% off)

Novation’s Launchkey is an intuitive, fully integrated keyboard controller designed for music production in Ableton Live. With inspirational tools like Scale and Chord modes, it aims to expand creators’ musical vocabularies regardless of ability level. Custom Modes and MIDI output also enable powerful creative flexibility. Specifically tailored for Ableton Live users, Novation’s Launchkey keyboard controller features deep software integration along with musical inspiration tools like Scale and Chord modes.

– Retail Price: $220.99

– Sale Price: $319.99

2. Kontrol S49 & Komplete 14 Standard

A brand-new 49-key keyboard controller with up to 66% off Komplete 14 production suite. Kontrol is an advanced MIDI keyboard controller available in three size options. Stay in the flow with an intuitive connection to instruments, effects, and your DAW, plus immersive navigation on a high-res screen

– Sale Price: $948.50

3. Clearance Williams Legato III Digital Piano Black 88 Key (38% OFF)

Meet the Williams Legato III: a digital piano redefining creativity. With 88 touch-sensitive keys, Bluetooth MIDI, and upgraded speakers, it’s more than an instrument. Access the Williams Custom Sound Library for inspiring piano and vintage keyboard tones. Effortlessly connect to your iPhone or iPad wirelessly. Ideal for beginners or as a gift, “it’s not just a piano; it’s an open door to endless musical exploration.”

– Retail Price: $319.99

– Sale Price: $199.99 ($120.00 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

4. Roland FP-60X 88-Key Digital Piano (20% OFF)

The Roland FP-60X is a top-tier digital piano with the touch and tone of an acoustic grand in a portable design. Powered by Roland’s SuperNATURAL Piano technology, it captures every expression, from delicate to powerful playing. Enjoy rich sound from onboard speakers, immersive headphone ambiance, and MIDI Bluetooth connectivity for streaming and recording, all in a sleek, stage-ready package. Grab the exclusive Black Friday offer now and enjoy a $250 discount!

– Retail Price: $1,249.99

– Sale Price: $999.99 ($250.00 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

5. Vox Continental 73-key Performance Keyboard (30% OFF)

The Vox Continental defined ’60s music and is back in a sleek 73-note keyboard, optimized for live performance. It’s loaded with brilliant presets such as pianos, strings, and that classic organ sound, for instant recall onstage or in the studio. Mix up to four sound parts effortlessly and enjoy its intuitive interface with virtual touch drawbars. Durable aluminum chassis built for the road, complete with XLR outputs for top-notch connectivity. Plus, it comes with the included V861 volume/expression pedal for added versatility and control—a musician’s dream setup!

– Retail Price: $1,599.99

– Sale Price: $999.99 ($600.00 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

6. M-Audio Keystation 49es MK3 Keyboard Controller (34% OFF)

Create music effortlessly with the M-Audio Keystation 49es, a top-selling keyboard controller for Mac or PC. With 49 touch-sensitive keys and intuitive controls like octave range buttons, pitch-bend wheels, and more, it maximizes your creativity and streamlines your recording process. Dive into music creation with ease and precision. During this Black Friday sale, embrace authentic piano sustain effortlessly with its external pedal input—wave goodbye to complexity!

– Retail Price: $119.00

– Sale Price: $79.00 ($40.00 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

7. Arturia KeyLab Essential 49 MIDI Keyboard Controller Black Edition (24% OFF)

Introducing Arturia’s KeyLab 49 Essential Black Edition—an innovative MIDI keyboard unlocking virtual instrument potential. With Scale and Chord Modes, plus an Arpeggiator, crafting melodies is effortless. Customize controls and access over 2,000 presets in Analog Lab V, bundled with Ableton Live Lite, virtual pianos, and subscriptions to Loopcloud and Melodics. Its USB-C and 5-pin MIDI output ensure universal compatibility across Mac, PC, or iOS—simplify your setup and dive into creativity instantly!

– Retail Price: $209.00

– Sale Price: $159.00 ($50.00 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

8. Kurzweil PC4 88-key Synthesizer Workstation (20% OFF)

The Kurzweil PC4 is a powerhouse, featuring a robust update of the acclaimed V.A.S.T. synthesis technology. With massive polyphony, a modern 6-operator FM engine, a 16-track sequencer, and more, it’s a versatile performance controller and synth workstation. Packed with FlashPlay technology and 256-voice polyphony, it meets the demands of pros, songwriters, and studio musicians. The 88-note hammer-action keybed offers a sublime acoustic grand piano feel with added aftertouch for expressive playing.

– Retail Price: $2,499.00

– Sale Price: $1,999.00 ($500 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

9. Yamaha PSR-E373 61-Key Portable Keyboard With Power Adapter (18% OFF)

The Yamaha PSR-E373 61-Key Portable Keyboard is designed for beginners and enthusiasts alike. With over 600 high-quality instrument voices, touch-sensitive keys, and versatile connectivity, it’s a compact yet feature-rich companion. Expressive touch-sensitive keys, onboard lessons, and instant recall settings make it an ideal instrument for learning and performing. The built-in USB port allows seamless connection to music software and apps for playing along with tracks or recording performances. Additional ports expand its connectivity options for MP3 players, microphones, and amplifiers.

– Retail Price: $219.99

– Sale Price: $179.99 ($40.00 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

10. Roland RD-88 88-Key Stage Piano (23% OFF)

The Roland RD-88 is a game-changer for performers and producers, boasting Roland’s SuperNATURAL Piano sound engine and robust speakers for an authentic grand piano experience. With 88 weighted keys and over 1,100 tones, it’s versatile and lightweight. From vintage electric pianos to modern synths, it covers a vast range of sounds. Its connectivity options include XLR outputs, USB, Bluetooth MIDI/audio, and more. Designed for performance, it features textured pitch bend/modulation, layering capabilities, and intuitive controls. Optional stands enhance its studio and stage presence.

– Retail Price: $1,299.99

– Sale Price: $999.99 ($300 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

11. Casio CDP-S110 Compact Digital Piano White (20% OFF)

The Casio CDP-S110 defies its entry-level status by offering features that elevate aspiring pianists’ performances. With 88 weighted keys, 10 essential keyboard sounds, onboard effects, and built-in speakers, it’s a compact and powerful machine. Access enhanced learning and performance tools via the free Casio Music Space app. Its ultrathin design and 23 lb. weight make it effortlessly portable without compromising on professional sounds—ideal for club gigs, cozy wine-bar shows, rehearsals, and intimate musical events.

– Retail Price: $499.00

– Sale Price: $399.00 ($100 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

12. Yamaha Reface CP Electric Piano Synthesizer (20% OFF)

The Yamaha Reface CP features a Vintage Keyboard Sound Engine with 6 vintage keyboard types and stompbox-style effects offering direct control. Enjoy the dropout-free performance with 128-note polyphony and a premium feel on the HQ mini keyboard. Experience half-damper effect and extended sustain with the continuous sustain pedal input. Its stereo speaker system delivers sound on the go, complemented by bass reflex port technology for rich bass response. Operate on 6 AA batteries for up to 5 hours of true portability. Connect via USB To Host for MIDI connectivity or use the aux line input to play along with mobile devices. Dual line outputs ensure easy connection to mixers, audio interfaces, and more.

– Retail Price: $449.99

– Sale Price: $349.99 ($100 discount)

GRAB THE DEAL

Next article: Black Friday deals on Music Gear & Hardware 2023

Image Credits: Native Instruments