Black Friday Deals: Mixing & Mastering Plugins

The biggest shopping event of the year is here – Black Friday 2023! For music producers, it’s the perfect time to score incredible discounts on essential mixing and mastering plugins to level up your tracks. We’ve scoured the web to find the very best Black Friday deals on premium mixing & mastering software from top developers like Waves, iZotope, FabFilter, and more. If you want to add studio-grade polish and professional sound to your music, now you can grab these must-have plugins at slashed prices. Learn exactly which plugins are on sale and see how much you can save with our hand-picked Black Friday 2023 list. We’ll cover versatile equalizers, compressors, reverbs, spatial effects, and mastering suites so you can snap up the perfect plugins for polishing your mixes without blowing your budget. With these Black Friday music production deals, you’ll get elite sound quality without paying full price. Check out the biggest Black Friday plugin discounts you need to know about right now!

IK Multimedia’s Black Friday deals are red hot, offering over 70% savings on T-RackS 5 MAX v2 for $/€79.99. The massive mixing and mastering suite features 53 modules including compressors, equalizers, reverbs, channel strips and more from industry leaders like Fairchild and Pultec.New additions in MAX v2 include coveted studio FX emulations like The Farm’s stunning Stone Room reverb, Joe Chiccarelli’s intuitive Vocal Strip, and the lush reverb of FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals. Guitarists and producers can explore the full suite of pro mixing tools for over 70% off retail price.

Baby Audio is offering deep discounts on all their acclaimed audio plugins and bundles during their Black Friday sale running through December 6th. The entire collection is available at 76% off in the Industry Pro Bundle while individual plugins are 50% off.

Denise Audio is offering up to 50% off all plugins and bundles in their Black Friday sale through December 8th, with the Total Bundle available for $149 – a huge 79% off buying separately.

LOLCOMP, the uniquely designed compressor plugin from Mixing Night Audio, is available for just $75(50% off) as part of ongoing Black Friday sales.

GreenHAAS is a creative stereo imaging plugin that allows you to easily widen and color your sounds through an intuitive, gamified interface. Currently available for 25$(50% off) this Black Friday & Cyber Monday.

up to 75% off on plugins & bundles. Amazing plugins for mixing and mastering purposes.

Solid State Logic SSL X-Limit Black Friday Sale. 75% off on SSL X-Limit, an easy-to-use visual limiter for increasing the loudness of your tracks and buses without the fear of clipping

Save up to 75% off Heavyocity’s vast collection of modern scoring tools, effects, Kontakt instruments, and Reaktor ensembles this Black Friday. Prices start from £12.95 / $14.50.

Includes 26 plugins for mixing and mastering. Available for 50% off this Black Friday.

Plugins starting from $19.99. 10% 2nd plugin, 30% 3rd plugin, 40% off 4th plugin onwards. One of the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on Mixing & Mastering Plugins in 2023.

All bundles and individual plugins are available for 25% off this year.

Massive discounts on Sountoys plugins & bundles. up to 75% off on flagship mixing and mastering plugins.

up to 70% off on bundles & plugins. Includes industry standard Ozone 11, RX10 & more

Includes 3 plugins. Discounted from $197.00 to $89 for a limited time.

Award winning AutoTune plugins. Massive discounts available only for a limited time

XLN Audio RC-20 & Excite Audio Lifeline Console Bundle Sale. 45% off on the bundle

Innovative and unique mixing and mastering plugins. up to 61% off on plugins this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Softube award-winning plug-ins are the products of partnerships with great hardware manufacturers, such as Solid State Logic, Abbey Road Studios and more. up to 89% off.

Black Friday deal is to be announced soon.

