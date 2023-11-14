Black Friday Giveaway – Win Pioneer DJ DM-40D Studio Monitors!

Black Friday 2023 is fast approaching, and the deals are already flooding the internet. But we have an exclusive collaboration that beats them all – a chance to win a pair of Pioneer DJ’s acclaimed DM-40D studio monitors! Please note that giveaway is for US citizens only.

The DM Series promises a balanced sound profile with emphasis on the lower frequencies thanks to the sizable woven aramid fiber woofers. With the woofer size bumped up to 4 inches, users can expect greater extension and a punchy, authoritative bass response perfect for modern music and home theater. Powering the DM Series is Pioneer’s new Classic D amplifier, providing the extra headroom needed to drive the larger woofers. Audiophiles will appreciate the dynamic power on tap.

But what really makes the DM Series shine is the selectable modes via a simple switch. In Production mode, the speakers offer studio-quality accuracy perfect for mixing and mastering. Flick the switch to DJ mode and the DSP settings transform to a sound tailored for DJ performances or dance music playback.

The following key features are decisive for the DM-40D desktop monitor system:

DECO Convex Diffusers

An updated design of the DECO convex diffuser system is an amazing addition to the 40D model, offering more clarity in the higher spectrum section. Enjoy a 3D stereo sound and a wider sweet spot in your room.

Time Alignment

Both the tweeter and woofer are perfectly aligned in order to isolate any sound cancellations when both are active at the same time. This way, all sound frequencies are audible and clear for the listener.

Groove Ducts

These triangular groove ducts are specially made to reduce air friction coming from the 4-inch fiberglass woofers. A tighter and punchier low end will be the result, even when placing the monitors against a wall. The curved edges of these ducts “provide maximum rigidity and minimum resonance for clean audio at any volume level.”

This We Rave You x Pioneer DJ DM-40D Giveaway is only accessible to people living in the U.S. A total of 2 winners will be announced in December.

