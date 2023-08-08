Create symphonies like Mozart with Notion Mobile App by PreSonus

By Feron 226

In the ever-evolving world of music technology, musicians and composers alike are no longer limited by the constraints of traditional instrumentation. Thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence and software, the power to create fully orchestrated compositions lies at our fingertips. PreSonus’ new Notion Mobile app provides users with a dynamic and intuitive composition interface, allowing anyone to bring their musical ideas to life regardless of formal training.

With Notion Mobile, the days of struggling to translate ideas into proper notation are over. Simply choose from a vast library of realistic instrument samples – including guitars, pianos, strings, brass, woodwinds, and more – performed by the renowned London Symphony Orchestra. The app’s transparent design means you can focus on composing while Notion handles the tedious technical elements, even allowing you to swap instruments and edit notes and markings on the fly. Undo mistakes, rearrange melodies, experiment with instrument combinations – your vision is limitless.

Notion Mobile syncs seamlessly across iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and the web, enabling composers to pick up where they left off when switching devices. It also integrates with PreSonus’ Studio One digital audio workstation for more advanced production and mixing capabilities. While the app itself is free, add-on sound libraries allow you to continuously expand your orchestral palette.

You can download the app here.

Image Credits: PreSonus.com