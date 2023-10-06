Rare Demo Drop Opportunity with Eelke Kleijn & DAYS like NIGHTS at ADE 2023

By Feron 105

The countdown is on for the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), taking place October 18-22 and bringing together over 2,500 artists across 200+ of Amsterdam’s top venues. Now in its 28th edition, ADE has cemented itself as one of the biggest events in the electronic music calendar. This year, Dutch producer Eelke Kleijn is set to make his mark on the ADE program. The Rotterdam native has steadily built his reputation through immersive live sets and finely-honed production skills.

Eelke Kleijn is teaming up with We Rave You Tech for an exclusive ADE event on October 19th that promises a rare demo drop opportunity for aspiring producers. He will be listening to submissions alongside top labels and brands like Perfect Havoc and Skio Music. Don’t miss this chance to get your tracks heard by one of the scene’s leading talents and also get signed to his renowned label “DAYS like NIGHTS”.

| Related: We Rave You Tech at ADE 2023: Star-Studded Masterclass + Demo Drop with over $7K in Prizes

The We Rave You Tech event also boasts masterclasses from renowned artists Icarus and KC Lights, sharing their production tips and industry insights. Over $7000 worth of plugin and gear prizes are up for grabs courtesy of Native Instruments, Soundtoys, IK Multimedia and more.

On top of all this, the 1st prize winner walks away with a $500 cash prize. Simply submit your demo via the We Rave You website by October 14th for a chance to get feedback from Eelke Kleijn himself.

Total prize list:

$500 Cash Prize [1st Prize]

Soundtoys 5 Bundle

Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Standard/Music Production Suite 6

IK Multimedia iRig Solo Gear

Roland Cloud Ultimate

We Rave You Promotion

Reason Studios subscription

$100 SKIO Music credits

Ultimate Music Producer bundle by Glitchedtones

Drumazon by D16 Group

With his blend of craftsmanship and charisma, Kleijn has reshaped melodic progressive house and techno in his own image. His credentials also extend to Hollywood blockbusters like Batman vs. Superman and Rush. Recent releases like ‘Transmission’ affirm his place at the cutting edge.

Extremely limited spots are available, so make sure to grab your chance before time passes.

Grab your limited spot

Image credits: Kirste Van Santen