Final day of the Fabfilter Cyber Monday sale is here. During the sale, customers can save up to 25% on Fabfilter’s line of mixing and mastering plugins, which include Pro-Q 3, Pro-C 2, and Pro-L 2. The discounts apply to both bundles and upgrades. The exact details of the sale have not yet been released by the company, but previous years’ Cyber Monday promotions have offered dollar-amount discounts based on the cost of plugins and bundles. The plugins eligible for the FabFilter Cyber Monday sale represent the majority of Fabfilter’s product line.

Fabfilter Cyber Monday 2023 Deals: Bundles

1. Fabfilter Pro Bundle $555.00 (from $739.00) [We Rave You Recommendation]

Included within the Pro Bundle are Pro-R, Pro-MB, Pro-L, Pro Q3, Pro-C 2, Pro-DS & Pro-G. This bundle covers all the essential elements you will require to mix and master a track. If budget is not an issue for you, we would recommend getting the Total Bundle which comes in with some extra plugins such as Saturn, Timeless, Simplon, and a few more.

2. FabFilter Mastering Bundle $375.00 (from $499.00)

As the name suggests, this bundle covers the mastering aspect of music production. Included within are Pro-MB(Multi-Band Compressor), Pro L2(Limiter), Pro Q3(EQ), Pro C2(Compressor).

3. Fabfilter Mixing Bundle $509.00 (from $679.00)

Included within this bundle are all the mixing essentials from Fabfilter namely Pro-R, Pro Q3, Pro-DS, Pro G, Saturn 2 & Timeless 2. Clean GUI & precise control over sounds is what you can expect from this set of plugins.

4. Fabfilter Total Bundle $749.00 (from $999.00)

The total bundle is a collection of all FabFilter plugins. Included within are EQ, Compressor, Limiter, De-Esser, Gate/Expander, Multi-Band Distortion, Stereo Delay, Filter, and Synthesizer.

5. Fabfilter Essentials Bundle $299.00 (from $399.00)



Probably the most affordable one from all the bundles listed. It contains 3 of the best Fabfilter plugins Pro-C2, Pro Q3 & Pro R.

Fabfilter Black Friday 2023 Deals: Plugins

* Cheap upgrade options from previous versions also available]

1. Pro-Q 3 EQ – $135.00 (from $179.00)

2. Saturn 2 – $115.00 (from $154.00)

3. Pro-L 2 – $149.00 from $199.00

4. Pro- R 2- $ 126.75 from $169.00

5. Pro-C 2 – $135.00 from $179.00

6. Pro-MB – $149.00 from $199.00

7. Pro-DS – $135.00 from $179.00

8. Pro-G – $135.00 from $179.00

9. Volcano 3 – $95.00 from $129.00

10. Twin 3 – $115.00 from $154.00

11. One – $45.00 from $59.00

12. Simplon – $45.00 from $59.00

13. Micro – $25.00 from $34.00

14. Timeless 3 – $95.00 from $129.00

