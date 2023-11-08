FabFilter Pro-R 2 is available now

By Ricky Iuliucci 114

The FabFilter Pro-R 2 has been released, a groundbreaking update to its previous reverb plug-in, introducing next-gen features that elevate its capabilities. The plugin offers full immersive audio support, allowing users to place reverbs in three-dimensional space with support for immersive channel layouts up to 9.1.6 Dolby Atmos. Pro-R 2 automatically configures itself for multichannel formats, simplifying the process for users and enhancing creative possibilities.

The introduction of two new reverb algorithms, ‘Vintage’ and ‘Plate,’ adds a layer of versatility to Pro-R 2. ‘Vintage’ draws inspiration from classic digital reverb units of the ‘80s and ’90s, offering bright spatial ambiance. On the other hand, ‘Plate’ delivers the evocative metallic sound of vintage plate reverbs, making it ideal for drums and vocals. These new styles expand Pro-R 2’s spatial capabilities.

The impulse response (IR) import feature allows users to import impulse responses and recreate them as algorithmic setups in Pro-R 2. This opens up a world of possibilities, enabling users to explore online impulse responses or emulate their favorite sonic environments.

The FabFilter Pro-R 2 includes advanced reverb parameters for designing deeper reverbs. The Ducking control allows users to set the wet signal level to drop whenever the dry signal is present, while the Thickness knob enables the adjustment of density and saturation. The addition of a full-featured preset browser enhances the user experience, making it easier to navigate and manage both the factory library and user presets.

With a range of improvements and additions, FabFilter Pro-R 2 is a versatile, user-friendly, and sonically superior professional reverb. Priced at USD 169, the plug-in supports various platforms, including Windows and macOS, in VST and VST 3, Audio Units, AAX, and AudioSuite plug-in formats. Existing FabFilter customers can take advantage of discounts when upgrading through their online user accounts.

Purchase The FabFilter Pro-R 2 here.

Image Credits: Fabfilter