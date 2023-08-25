FL Cloud shares Beta version of upcoming SOUNDS product launch

By Chris Vuoncino 81

As one of the leaders in production suites and software around the planet, FL Studio is always looking to update its offering to better meet the needs of artists, producers, and engineers around the world who rely on them for their own artistic projects. In an effort to expand its own content and ease of use, the company has launched a beta version of its upcoming SOUNDS function for the company’s Cloud offering.

Producers and songwriters often look beyond their own creative powers for inspiration, relying upon samples and presets to help enhance and speed up the process of crafting a new work. in an effort to better combine the world of samples with user workflow, FL Studio is expanding its Cloud offering to enable users to quickly access a variety of sounds and samples without leaving the DAW. Just launched in beta form, FL Studio SOUNDS gives producers and artists access to a wide range of sample packs and sounds to quickly sift through without interrupting the workflow. Opening via a window adjacent to the production window, users can easily browse available sound packs, and then preview samples through the main output, while also being able to adjust key features quickly.

Looking to adjust tempo or key, SOUNDS is enabled to make this process quick for users, saving time and energy so creators can get back to the project at hand. For now, FL Studio users can access the beta version of SOUNDS free of charge as they navigate the new product before its official launch. It is important to remember that concepts, layout, and user flow can evolve greatly between the beta and the official launch, and some users may encounter bugs as the release is still a work in progress. Nonetheless, FL Studio SOUNDS is an exciting new release, and the video below gives a complete dive into the new offerings.

Image credits: Image Line