FL Key 61 by Novation – Best MIDI keyboard for FL Studio users yet?

By Lakshay Bhagtani 175

The Novation FL Key MIDI controller series stands as a leading option for its seamless integration and workflow enhancements specifically for FL Studio. Based on months of evaluation with the FL Key 61 flagship, Novation designed these controllers to optimize core FL Studio functionality through tactile control. Beyond generic knobs and pads, the FL Key 61 consolidates transport adjustment, pattern sequencing, sound design, and mixer management into comprehensive keyboards with LCD displays. By bringing the most vital aspects of music production in FL Studio into hardware form, it removes the need to constantly transition between mouse and keyboard. While priced higher than some competitors, the FL Key 61 justifies its cost through deep integration, included plugins, and premium construction. For producers dedicated to the FL Studio environment, the specialized Novation FL Key series promises improved creative flow and a more engaging, efficient experience overall. Let’s explore all the features in-depth below.

Features

DAW friendliness

With its focused integration and workflow enhancements, Novation’s FLkey 61 stands out in the MIDI controller market for its specialization around FL Studio. FLkey’s tailored control set streamlines core FL Studio functionality like Channel Rack browsing and Mixer adjustment in a way not possible with generic knobs and pads. By consolidating transport controls, pattern sequencing, instrument tweaking, and mixer management into comprehensive hardware keyboards, the product removes the need to constantly transition between mouse and keyboard when producing in FL Studio, wholly enhancing your workflow.

Class-compliant

Another key feature of FL Key 61 is that all the products are class-compliant which means that it can be used with various operating systems without the need for additional drivers. As long as you have the latest version of FL Studio that precedes the release of the FLkey series, you should be good to go. Otherwise, you may find it a little difficult to get 100% juice out of the product with manual setup and mapping. But that issue is taken care of temporarily by Novation as all the products come with a six-month trial of FL Studio Producer Edition. Moreover, users also get a headstart with exciting new plugins like XLN Audio Addictive Keys’ Studio Grand, the AAS Session Bundle, Spitfire Audio LABS Expressive Strings (Novation exclusive), Klevgrand R0verb and Klevgrand DAW Cassette included in the package.

Build Quality & Design

The build quality of the FLkey 61 stands is top-notch, placing it right up there with some of the best MIDI keyboards available on the market. A well-crafted chassis and an attractive finish to the body, along with a high-quality velocity-sensitive key mechanism within all the instruments all add to the premium feel of the keyboards. The front panel on each includes pitch and mod wheels, 16 multi-colored backlit pads, eight pots, faders, fader buttons, and pattern pad mode. The LCD-driven display lets you navigate through the menus by showing the device status and parameter values.

Deep Integration

There is hardly anything in FL Studio that you can’t control through FL Key 61. These controllers are equipped with pre-configured settings that facilitate effortless synchronization with the DAW. Apart from the standard configuration that one expects from a MIDI controller like volume & pan automation, freedom at choosing scales, and efficient drum programming; Novation have gone the extra mile to offer more tools and hands-on utilities to make life easier for the user.

To begin with, all the features mentioned above can now be maneuvered from the controller itself, with preset browsing turning out to be a major time saver.

Secondly, you can play directly into the channel rack, making the whole process more engaging and immersive.

If that wasn’t enough, FLkey 61 also offers three different chord modes, namely user, scale, and fixed. While the fixed chord mode allows you to play your custom chords with just one finger, the user mode lets you manipulate 16 custom chords and play them with (you guessed it right) just one finger.

Finally, the Scale Chord mode spices things up by another level, allowing 32 pre-made chords in eight different scales straight from the pads. Speaking of pads, they are directly mapped to the slicing plugins from the DAW including Trigger FPC, SliceX, and Fruity Slice which makes them powerful tools for controlling the dynamics of your mix.

Price

FL Key 61 can be bought from the official Novation website for $319.99, which is slightly on the north side when we draw comparisons with other counterparts available in the market that offer similar features. But the wide range of plugins that are currently being offered by Novation with the product combined with the amazing things FL Studio producers can do with it certainly make it a good buy.

know more

Read Next – Nervo Share Advice for Next Level Music Production and Songwriting

Image Credit – Novation | Official Website