FL Studio Black Friday Deals 2023 – 25th anniversary sale

Iconic DAW FL Studio is celebrating 25 years of music production innovation this year. To commemorate the major milestone and give back to the community, Image-Line is offering killer Black Friday savings on FL Studio editions, upgrades, and the new FL Cloud subscription service.

FL Studio Editions 25% Off. Get 25% off three featured FL Studio editions from November 18th through November 28th with some of the lowest prices of the year:

Producer Edition

$149 (regularly $199)

Full song creation capabilities

92 instruments and effects

Cutting-edge stem separation

Signature Bundle

$224 (regularly $299)

Includes Producer Edition features

Extra instruments like Gross Beat and Vintage Plugins

All Plugins Edition

$374 (regularly $499)

Complete suite of 112 instruments and effects

High-end plugins like LuxeVerb and Transistor Bass

Stretched budgets can take advantage of FL Studio’s unmatched value this Black Friday. The discounted Producer Edition unlocks the same core environment used by GRAMMY-winning global chart toppers at entry-level pricing.

There are also Black Friday on FL Studio upgrades. You can save up to 50% off FL Studio Upgrades

Already own an FL Studio edition but looking to upgrade during the sale event? Take up to 50% hundreds of dollars with exclusive Black Friday upgrade discounts:

Fruity to Producer Edition

$50 off – just $99

Fruity to Signature

$125 off – $200 total

Fruity to All Plugins

$275 – save $125

Producer to Signature

25% off $100 upgrade – $75 total

Producer to All Plugins

25% off $300 upgrade – $225 total

Signature to All Plugins

25% off $200 upgrade – $150 total

Whether you want to unlock clip-based sequencing, mixing capabilities, or access to the full suite of FL Studio plugins, upgrading has never made more sense than this Black Friday.

Intro Pricing for FL Cloud Subscription Rounding out this year’s massive 25th-anniversary savings is special introductory pricing for the fresh FL Cloud service. Creators can subscribe to FL Cloud for $49.99 for the first year, marked down over 30% from the regular $79.99 annual rate.

FL Cloud Benefits:

Extensive, integrated sample library

AI-mastering features

Digital music distribution

Collaboration tools

1GB cloud storage

At just over $4 per month averaged out, the discounted first-year pricing makes FL Cloud accessible to producers at any budget level. Paired with the stellar Black Friday edition and upgrade deals, hitting the studio this November has never been more affordable thanks to Image-Line’s generous 25th birthday offers.

