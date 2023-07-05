Genelec Now Offering a 5-Year Warranty

By Ricky Iuliucci 133

Genelec has recently introduced a new 5-year warranty encompassing all of their product offerings. The loudspeaker manufacturer has launched this in a bid to enhance customer satisfaction and provide added peace of mind. This extended warranty period is sure to please users, as it offers an extra three years of coverage on top of the standard two-year warranty.

To take advantage of this extended warranty, users simply need to register their Genelec monitors on the company’s official website. The registration process has been made convenient, thanks to the inclusion of QR codes on the product packaging. By scanning these QR codes, users can effortlessly enter their model and serial numbers online, initiating the registration process without any hassle.Once customers have entered their details and uploaded the necessary proof of purchase documents, Genelec’s distributor service centers across the globe promptly verify the warranty status of any models returned for repair. This streamlined process ensures that customers can enjoy a seamless experience, with minimal wait times for warranty approvals and repairs. The comprehensive warranty covers both parts and labor costs, leaving users worry-free about potential expenses that may arise during the warranty period. With Genelec’s commitment to quality and durability, customers can confidently invest in their cutting-edge loudspeakers, knowing that any issues will be addressed promptly and effectively.

Ole Jensen, International Sales Director for Genelec, stated,

“We’ve always been focused on designing loudspeaker solutions that provide decades of reliable performance for our customers, but we also want to offer them the extra peace of mind that comes with a secure extended warranty. We’re confident that our new 5-year warranty will make our customers’ lives easier, highlight the trustworthiness of the Genelec brand and signal our continued commitment to sustainable development.”

This move undoubtedly reinforces Genelec’s position as a leader in the loudspeaker industry, further solidifying their reputation for exceptional quality and customer service.

For more information on the 5-year warranty, visit Genelec’s website here.

Image credit: Genelec

